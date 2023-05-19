Chapter 222 of “In the background there is room” brought a tense scene in which Macarena Montalbán, Diego’s sister, was the protagonist. After being kidnapped in the middle of the road with her friend Beatriz Bermejo, who is actually Claudia Llanos, “Maca” burst into tears as a result of her nerves, while “Shark’s Look” saw her.

In the middle of an abandoned room and with a black mask, Cristóbal and Alessia’s aunt began to cry inconsolably, despite the fact that Beatriz “tried to calm her down.” Now, the kidnappers have called Mike Miller asking for $1 million if he wants to see her ex-partner alive. VIDEO: America TV

