Mac Walterslead writer of the Mass Effect series, spoke in an interview about his new studio, Worlds Untoldand gods projects that he wishes to work on, all characterized by a strong narrative component: this is precisely the focus of his team.

As reported a few days ago, Worlds Untold is the new studio directed by Mac Walters, financed by the Chinese giant NetEaseand was “founded on the idea of ​​creating incredible intellectual properties, worlds that have infinite storytelling possibilities.”

“As someone who has been at the center of creating new IP in the past, I recognize the challenges but also the opportunities of creating worlds from scratch,” Walters explained. “In short, we put a great deal of work into creating the worldthen we turn our attention to the characters, and finally to the story and gameplay.”

“By holding fast to the intellectual property principles we have built, we ensure we create future discovery opportunities while avoiding put us in a corner that could block us in a certain direction.”