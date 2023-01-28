The ‘Andean troubadour’, Mac Salvador, branded the Guerrero Neyra family, owners of Corazón Serrano, “scoundrels”.

serrano heartthe cumbia group founded by the Guerrero Neira brothers 30 years ago, is the subject of a new controversy now related to the Andean music singer mac savior, who said he was upset by what he considers an abuse of his intellectual property. For this reason, through social networks, the “Andean troubadour” published a video in which he demands that the owners of the group “please, do not be shameless.”

Who is Mac Salvador?

Born May 18, 1973, Mac Salvador Ramos Llamoca is one of the most successful Andean music broadcasters. His style fuses the Andean with Creole and Afro-Peruvian music. Among his best-known songs are “Necesito de ti”, “Vete corazón”, “Isabel”, “Sons of the street”“Beggar of love”, “Let yourself be loved”, “Deception”, “Come back to me” and, of course, “Yo… el loco”, a song that also gives its name to his first production released when he was 16 years old.

Mac Salvador, 49, also collaborates and shares the stage with artists such as William Luna, Pelo de Ambrosio, Max Castro, Even Navarro, Roots of JaujaAmaranta, Sumaj Wayta, Los Súper Brillantes del Ande, Antología, String Karma and more.

Why did Mac Salvador complain about Corazón Serrano?

On Tuesday, January 24, Mac Salvador published a video in which he complained because the owners of Corazón Serrano did not comply with recognizing him as the author of “You tell me you’re leaving”a theme that exceeds 453,119 views on the official channel of the cumbia group on YouTube.

“I met them in Italy and I told them to correct the authorship of the song ‘Go away, heart’, which they changed, without my authorization, to ‘You tell me you’re leaving’. It is a composition I did many years ago. Corazón Serrano profited from this song, which was a success in northern Peru, ”he indicated.

Along these lines, Mac Salvador pointed out three points that must be corrected:

The payment of your royalties for the song. The change of the original “Go Heart” for “You tell me you’re going.” To be recognized as the author of the topic.

“They promised me that they would correct it and so far no. Now, publicly I want to ask these gentlemen, please, don’t be shameless and do the right things”, the ‘Andean Troubadour’ expressed annoyance.

Mac Salvador receives support after his complaint to Corazón Serrano

After the complaint he made against the Guerrero Neira brothers, the followers of Mac Salvador did not hesitate to support him and described his claim as “fair”.

“It is the least that Corazón serrano should do. You are right, Mac Salvador”, “You have my full support, Mac Salvador”, “’Go away, heart’ is a very beautiful song, Corazón Serrano must act honestly” and “You are within your rights! Proceeds according to law…”; are some of the comments on Tiktok.

Mac Salvador supported the protests in Lima

Mac Salvador was one of the few artists who supported the protests in Lima from the beginning, and was even part of the mobilizations in the capital.

“Strength, brothers, to keep fighting. To continue fighting to make what the people want prevail. And what he wants is justice, ”he said in a video that he posted on Tiktok.

