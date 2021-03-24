This Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of Manzana release the first public version of your operating system Mac OS X, for your Mac computers. This software was not only important because remained in force until 2020, with the launch of Big Sur, but because it marked the return to the company of its co-founder, Steve Jobs.

On March 24, 2001, Apple renewed its Mac OS operating system with the launch of its tenth version, Mac OS X, which it had introduced the previous year and gradually extended.

This system was not just another version, but it was a complete overhaul of the system that had been used by Mac computers since 1984.

Steve Jobs: the “savior” of Apple

His extravagant character and increasingly corporate atmosphere, according to biographer Walter Isaacson, led Steve Jobs to leave the company he had founded in 1985 amid a dispute with John sculley, a CEO who had recruited from Pepsi a couple of years earlier and had the Apple board on his side.

After a period of very deep anguish, Steve Jobs met Paul Berg, Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and from there came the inspiration for his next project: NeXT, the company that he founded shortly after leaving Apple, and that was key in 1996 to begin with the development of Mac OS X.

Steve Jobs in his time as president and CEO of NeXT Computer Inc in 1991. Photo: AP.

At that time, the Manzanita company turned to Steve Jobs – who was still very resisted – not only in search of a new operating system, but also a reference, to avoid potential bankruptcy and without a clear horizon for its technology products.

Mac OS X would arrive four years later thanks to the incorporation of a large part of the technologies that NeXT had developed for its operating system. NeXTSTEP, and it was the first operating system based on the Unix family, also based on the code of a system developed by the University of Berkeley (United States).

Likewise, the purchase of NeXT and the return of Steve Jobs to the company meant the return of the American executive to the position of CEO of the company, replacing Gil Amelio.

Steve Jobs, in a presentation of Mac OS.

Mac Os X versions

The first version of Mac OS X came to users with a design remarkably similar to earlier Apple systems, with one version, Aqua, using primarily blue elements.

The following successor systems to Mac Os X went on to adopt English animal names -Cheetah, Panther, Tiger, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Lion, Mountain Lion, Maverick (2013) -, while since 2014 they became known as regions and landforms California: Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave and Catalina.

Mac OS X and later versions released by Apple continued until macOS Catalina, in 2019, which was the last stable version.

The Mac Os X operating system emerged in 2001 to power the new generation of Apple computers.

Software that turns 20 too influenced the design of later operating systems from Apple, such as iOS for iPhones and iPads, watchOS for your watches, and tvOS for televisions.

Introducing macOS Big Sur during the 2020 WWDC developer event, the company claimed to have made “the biggest design update since the introduction of Mac OS X,” so its launch marks the end of the Mac OS X legacy. on Apple computer systems.