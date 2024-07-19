The Argentine national team midfielder, Alexis MacAllisterrevealed the terrible moment he experienced when his family was not able to enter the stadium before the Copa América final against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, New Jersey.

Besides, defended his teammate Enzo Fernández after a controversy over a racist chant. “They had been under the sun for two and a half hours. They were soaked, sweaty, my girlfriend was crying, other members of other families (of players) were crying. How were we going to focus on a match like that?” he said on Radio Urbana Play.

Mac Allister shared that he felt “A lot of nerves because of the build-up and everything that happened in the stadium, not so much because of the game itself”Before the match, several national team players were informed that their families could not enter due to problems with the entry of fans without tickets and the disturbances in the surrounding area.

The tension with his family before the final



The midfielder was upset when he found out that the doors were closed and his girlfriend, Ailén Cova, stopped answering him because there was no signal. At that moment, his family was outside the stadium and could not get in. “When they closed the doors, they came to the locker room and started telling us ‘so-and-so’s family has already entered’ and I asked ‘what about my family?’. Nobody answered me because there was no signal and it was a mess,” he said.

Determined to resolve the situation, The player went to look for his relatives: “I got really angry because I saw that no one was helping me. I tried to call my mom, my dad, my girlfriend, and I didn’t get an answer until they answered and I told them where they should go in the stadium because I was going to wait for them there. When they arrived and I saw them… it was 35 degrees and they had been outside the stadium in the sun for two and a half hours. They were sweaty, they were wet. My girlfriend was crying, members of other families (of the players) too. That’s when you start to think about the madness we were going through. How were we going to focus on a game like that?”

The situation was so stressful that, When his family finally managed to get in and he returned to the locker roomthe coaching staff asked him if he was okay because they noticed he was “affected by the situation.” “It’s okay, we are football players, we have to perform on the field and people are going to see that. But we are not made of wood. All these things hit us. It affected me a lot,” he explained.

He also criticized the organization of the Copa America due to the state of the fields: “It was very difficult for us to play the football we wanted to, because when you play from below you need a good pitch, whether you like it or not. There are small things that mean you can’t always play at the same level and in the same way. That’s why we always emphasise the attitude and how the team, when it can’t play at its best, goes out, puts its foot down and fights whoever it has to fight with.”

The impact of Messi’s injury and Di Maria’s farewell



The Liverpool player He commented on how difficult it was to see Lionel Messi leave with an injury in the second half of the match“There were four giant screens, it was impossible not to see him. People started screaming (when they saw it) and you looked up and saw Leo crying. These things affect you. We know that when Leo is off the field the game is going to be much more complicated,” he recalled.

This emotion increased due to the farewell of Angel Di Mariawho played his last match with the national team last Sunday and was always “an example” for the players: “The match was very emotional, as was the night before, when Leo gave him a shirt signed by the team. A few tears escaped.”

“We take Fideo and Leo as an example, we enjoy having them by our side. We would like them to stay forever, but we also understand that there are very personal decisions. We wish Fideo the best in the world in whatever comes next. The important thing is that he was able to leave the national team with another trophy and so was Leo, despite the injury,” he added.

The player commented that To deal with his nervousness, he doesn’t go to therapy, but he does write in a diary every day.: “The day and night before the game is always the most important. That’s when I find some peace and write. It helps me a lot. On the outside, I often don’t show things, but on the inside, I feel them. The nerves are there and that happens. You have to normalize it because you represent the Argentine national team, you play in front of 80,000 people… it’s not easy and feeling those nerves is part of that. I had a coach at Argentinos Juniors who was very nervous and that’s what happened. [Juniors] who said that sometimes it is even necessary to be alert.”

“I have a diary where I try to write every day, always the day before the game,” said Alexis Mac Allister. pic.twitter.com/UWlWXAt4g4 — Urbana Play 104.3 FM (@UrbanaPlayFM) July 18, 2024

The Enzo Fernandez controversy



Mac Allister defended his teammate Enzo Fernández after a video of an Instagram live, started by the Chelsea player, circulated, in which the national footballers sang a song with racist connotations against those of the French national team. After the video went viral, Fernández received strong criticism on social networks and from French players.

Outrage in the football world over video of Argentine footballers chanting racist slogans against French team players On the bus and after winning the Copa America, Chelsea midfielder #EnzoFernandez I was broadcasting live on Instagram and the signal was cut off… pic.twitter.com/Pcf9ayj9FK — DW Español (@dw_espanol) July 17, 2024

“I think it is a very sensitive issue and we have to be careful with what we say and do. Especially in Europe, the issue is much more sensitive than here. The reality is that we are not a racist country and we are not used to talking about racism. But it is a very important topic,” he stressed.

Still, the midfielder stressed the importance of the midfielder apologising: “Enzo apologized and explained what happened. There is not much more to say. We know Enzo, we know that he would never do it with bad intentions, but that it is a chant that stuck and is more in a mocking tone than anything else. But we have to be very careful and I think that the important thing is that Enzo apologized accordingly. That must be appreciated.”

The Nation (Argentina) /GDA

