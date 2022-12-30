The Brighton midfielder stood out in the World Cup won with Argentina and has become a market target for the Bianconeri

The World Cup won by Argentinaas well as notable players such as Messi or Of Maria, also highlighted players who had this type of spotlight for the first time. Among these there was also Alexis MacAllister. The midfielder of Brighton was a holder ofAlbicelestial world champion and is now in the sights of Juventus.

To the microphones of Tuttojuveit uncle Patricio he expressed himself thus on the future of his nephew: “Juventus’ interest? We learned it from the newspapers, for now we don’t know anything. Juventus is a great club, one of the most important in Europe in terms of history and tradition, but Alexis is very happy at Brighton. She is liked by all and is doing great, she wants to do well in this season finale. Any offers, should they arrive, will surely be analyzed by all the parties involved“.

Statements following the father-agent, Carlosto TMW extension: “Juventus is a huge club, one of the most prestigious in the world. I can only say that together with the club we will analyze the proposals that will come to us, then we will decide for the future of Alexis. He is very happy in England and is grateful to Brighton because they gave him the opportunity to reach Europe. But we can’t give a price, nor do we say who called us. We don’t want to give information that could jeopardize upcoming negotiations, if any.”.

See also The player that America does not contemplate for the Clausura 2023 and will seek his exit December 30 – 10:30

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mac #Allister #father #uncle #Juventus #among #clubs #world