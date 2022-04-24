The Emirates Digital Government reported that “Congratulations Ma Yak” is an integrated electronic service provided to newborns of citizens, and provides eight important services: issuing a birth certificate, adding the newborn to the family book, registering the newborn in the population registry, issuing a passport, issuing an identity card, Obtaining insurance – trust, and the names of newborns are registered in the population registry.

She explained that the requirements for obtaining the service include that the father submits a request for the service, that he holds Emirati citizenship, that the wife be added in the family book, that the birth take place in one of the hospitals that provide the service, and that the father pre-register in the digital identity as a verified user. The originals of the following documents must also be provided when opening the file in the hospital: the parents’ valid identity cards, the family book, the marriage contract (in the case of the first-born).

Regarding the steps for obtaining the service, she referred to the request for the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” package, according to the following steps to obtain the documents covered by the service for the new born: Informing the hospital of the desire to obtain the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” service upon the arrival of a new baby, the customer receives an SMS Confirm that the procedure is complete. The message includes a link to the application to be completed online, logging in to the “Congratulations Ma Yak” service portal, completing the newborn’s name and uploading its photo on the website, and paying the fees online. The customer receives an SMS asking him to visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs with the original family book After that, the customer receives all the documents provided by the service, such as the birth certificate, identity card, and passport of the new born.

She stated that the “Congratulations Ma Yak” service comes within the framework of a joint cooperation between the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the Abu Dhabi Health Authority, Emirates Post, and other entities. Federal and local.

The “Congratulations Ma Yak” package guide explains that the application period for the service is within the first three months from the date of birth, and it is possible to apply for the service through the website (https://services.government.ae/nbb/#/.

Service fee 243 dirhams

The website of the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” service stated that it is available at the level of the emirates, and the service fee is 243 dirhams in full for each of the birth certificate, passport and identity card, and the newborn is added to the family book when visiting the citizenship management centers to receive documents.

15 entities and 90 hospitals are involved in providing the service, while the number of registration requests has reached 57 thousand.



