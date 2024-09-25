The country’s digital government called on citizen families to apply for the family data update service after the birth of a child and obtain a birth certificate for him. The required documents must be attached and the service must be applied for through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

A report issued recently explained that there are five documents required for newborns of citizens. First, a “birth report” must be obtained, signed and stamped by the hospital where the birth took place, if the birth took place in a government hospital. The birth certificate is then issued directly from the hospital.

If the birth takes place in a private hospital, the parents must apply for a birth certificate from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection or from the health authority in the emirate of residence, attaching the birth report and the documents mentioned above and required to open a file.

Secondly, after obtaining the birth certificate, the family must apply for the family data update service, and add the newborn to the family record, thirdly, register the newborn in the population system, and fourthly, based on the birth certificate, they can apply for a passport for the newborn through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and fourthly, after obtaining the passport, they can apply for an identity card for the newborn.

He pointed out that as an alternative to the previous steps, citizens can benefit from the integrated electronic service “Mabrouk Ma Yak”, which provides citizens with several services in one application, namely: issuing a birth certificate, adding the newborn to the family data, registering the newborn in the population registry, issuing a passport, issuing an ID card, insurance – Thiqa, and a health card (optional).

As for the documents required for expatriate newborns, the report confirmed that the newborn of a resident must be registered within thirty days of his birth date, and in the event that the parents’ nationalities differ, the newborn will be attributed to his father’s nationality. Individuals can request a birth certificate from the hospital where the birth took place, or through the relevant health authority in the emirate.

To obtain a birth certificate, the following documents must be submitted: a live birth report, stamped by the hospital, a hospital discharge card, a copy and original of the identity card and passport of both parents, a copy and original of the marriage contract in Arabic, duly certified, or translated into Arabic and duly certified.

The digital government confirmed that all residents must have their birth certificates authenticated by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and that birth certificates stamped by the Dubai Health Authority or the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi must be equivalent to the stamp of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

She pointed out that the resident is given 120 days from the date of the child’s birth to prepare the official documents, which include the birth certificate, passport, residence visa, and identity card issued by the UAE, while a fee of 100 dirhams is applied for each additional day if the visa is not completed within the specified time, and the child will not be allowed to leave the country.

She also advised contacting your country’s embassy or consulate in the UAE to learn about the laws governing the process of obtaining a birth certificate and passport for those born abroad.