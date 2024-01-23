













Maboroshi: A gem from the creators of Jujutsu Kaisen to start the year









Maboroshi is the new film from Studio MAPPA that really has everything; from a neat animation that is composed of light contrasts to a story that goes from the corny to the grotesque. However, balance stops being disturbing and falls into a question of balanced contemplation. Below I will tell you what it is about and why it is unmissable to start 2024. I will try not to give too many spoilers.

Maboroshi: A mythical space and time that leads us to think about the impossible possibilities of existing

What is Maboroshi about?

Maboroshi It has several facets that make noise, however, one of the most interesting things is that it is set in a very particular space and time. After an incident at the steel factory, a God could have cursed an entire town that would be trapped in a space and time that does not move forward. Because of this, the population would also remain frozen for years, as if they lived the same day.

Adolescents who do not stop suffering, babies who are not born and elderly people who do not die. Will it be possible to provoke a change to get out of this stagnation? If it happens, will it be favorable for the wheel of fortune to move again? These are the questions that haunt people who can do nothing but live each day. They have no answers, they only have the guidance of a man who does not seem the most lucid.

The story begins with a group of friends who study together and see how the factory explodes, the smoke dragons immediately appear, destroying everything in their path. Behind this, Time stops and everyone continues as usual. However, Masamune, the protagonist, will find himself in a strange situation when he makes contact with the girl he likes: Mutsumi.

Mutsumi is quite closed and has a very cold character. Her story is one of abandonment and orphanhood, she is the one who approaches Masamune in a quite aggressive way and with strong nuances of eroticism. Right after that, after making fun of Masamune's appearance, she asks him for help taking care of a little girl who is sheltered in the factory.

Masamune baptizes the girl Itsumi – referring to Mutsumi – and thinks that she is related to the girl. Itsumi has very special peculiarities, she cannot speak or fully understand what is happening around her, but this does not prevent her from generating a special appreciation for the boys who take care of her.

Behind this, It begins to be whispered that Itsumi could be the salvation of the town, however, shortly after it will be commented that there is no way to escape from this new reality that is about to collapse..

It is evident that the triad of young people are key to the salvation or destruction of the world; especially after a companion of Masamune and Itsumi goes missing after the thought of Masamune's rejection breaks her heart.

The story is quite special because it plays with eroticism and the difficulties of understanding, accepting and building affection in the young protagonists who, in addition, have had complicated lives.even prior to the events of the town that has stopped its time in a mythical space.

History proposes a reality that we cannot understand immediately and can confuse us. It also raises the emotions and feelings that, in the same way, it will take us a while to understand.

Maboroshi It starts from a chaotic confusion that reflects the reality of understanding the world as it is, because, at the end of the day, how many times have you resolved to react with violence and frustration to things that you cannot control but that you consider really important to understand? Be careful, not that it is good, but it happens. Thus we see the young people in the film who will have to face an unknown reality while trying to discover their own feelings.

Studio MAPPA animation

Studio MAPPA is one of the most sophisticated and renowned animation houses in Japan, although it has recently been the focus of strong controversies due to labor exploitation and the inhumanity of its procedures within its own dynamics, I cannot help but appreciate the work of the animators –who I hope have been accredited and respected by the company–.

The trailer was beautiful from the beginning and the film in general was no slouch. Studio MAPPA presented on the screens a story that has completely its editorial stamp: neat animation and a story of grotesque twists that will amaze us.

Where can I watch Maboroshi?

Maboroshi It is an installment that premiered on January 15, 2024. It is available on the Netflix platform and has subtitles in different languages.

Maboroshi It is a story full of strange twists that go from the erotic to the cheesy, from hate to love and from seriousness to pleasure. –not that any of these concepts are in conflict, in fact, they are part of the same coin, however, the radical change from one to the other is quite interesting in this film–.

Maboroshi It has a constitution of beautiful violence that guides the film in a strange: unique way. It will shake us up, it is definitely an excellent opening to the year, because it invites us to question ourselves and reflect on the unknown dimension in which we live and how much and how we are capable of recognizing our feelings and the way of expressing them to function in our lives. the world.

