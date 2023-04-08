Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The celebration of the “hat-trick 15”, in the career of the “historic scorer” Ali Mabkhout, paved the way for his team, Al-Jazira, to come out with a “precious victory” against its guest, Al-Nasr 4-3, in the start of “round 22”, of the “ADNOC Professional League”, to raise the ” Abu Dhabi Pride” scored “40 points”, compared to “29 points for “Al-Ameed”, whose net conceded 4 goals for the first time, after three rounds in a row, in which he achieved victory against Bani Yas, Al-Ain and Ittihad Kalba with a “clean sheet” 1-0, 1-0, and 3-0, respectively.

The first half of the “Seven Goals” summit ended with the hosts advancing with the goal of Abdullah Ramadan in the 20th minute, before Ali Mabkhout added the second goal from a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, and the “general” responded by scoring a “three” by Ryan Mendez in the 63rd minute, and Adel Taarabt in the The 69th minute, and the Bosnian Samir Mamisevich in the 87th minute, before Mabkhout tipped his team in stoppage time by scoring two goals in the 94th minute from a ball prepared by the “substitute” Ayman Hussein, and the 101st minute from a second “penalty kick” in the match.

And the hat-trick in the goal of “Al-Ameed” opened the balance of the “third centenary” in Mabkhout’s “historic” record, by reaching the “203rd goal” in the league, including 15 matches in which he celebrated the “hat-trick” and 46 goals from the “penalty mark” after he scored two goals in The net of goalkeeper Ahmed Shambih, in addition to his celebration of 21 goals in the “Professional League” in the decisive time minutes “after the 90th”, including the second and third goals against the “Al-Ameed”.

Thanks to the “new hat-trick”, Mabkhout raised his score to 22 goals in the league during the current season, in which he competes for the top scorer title with Togolese striker Laba Kodjo, Al Ain striker. – 2017, in which he was crowned top scorer with 33 goals, in 25 matches, and 25 goals in 26 matches, which gave him the title of top scorer for the 2021-2022 season.

The “exciting victory” for Al-Jazira against its guest, Al-Nasr, did not prevent its Dutch coach, Marcel Kaiser, from expressing his frustration at his team conceding three goals, including two from a corner kick, and he said: “We presented an average performance throughout the match, even after advancing with two goals.”

He added, “Receiving two goals from corners is ‘disappointing’, and we have to address the recurring problem in more than one match during training.” This April at Al Nahyan Stadium.

On the other hand, Al-Nasr coach Goran Tomic saw that his team “succeeded in showing a strong personality, and played with a high spirit, after conceding two goals, to return to converting the result of the delay into a 3-2 lead, before losing in the minutes of stoppage time.” He said: “ I congratulate Al-Jazira for winning an interesting and enjoyable match, despite the loss. We conceded two goals out of 4 from two penalty kicks, and our players gave everything in the match.