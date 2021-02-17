Ali Mabkhout, Al-Jazeera sniper and Arab Gulf League top scorer with 14 goals, continued to play “Hattrick” for the second round in a row, achieving the title of “Round 16” star in the “Sport for All” network referendum for the second time in a row, and the third this season, after The “Abu Dhabi Pride” attacker won 46% of the votes of experts and the public, surpassing the star among the “leader” Yahya Nader, who came in second with “34%”, despite a rare outperformance in the number of votes from the masses, “886 out of 1650” participants in the referendum, while Mabkhout collected 395 “16 out of 20” votes, which weighed in the experts’ nomination cards, while Nader got only one vote.

With a full score for the first time in the history of the referendum over the course of three seasons, Khaled Issa, the Al Ain goalkeeper, won the best goalkeeper award in the 16th round, and for the third time this season, and won all the votes of the experts, with a percentage of 40%, and 1087 out of 1650 public votes, to obtain the “Golden Glove” with a score 79.5%, a wide difference between Sultan Al-Mandhari, Al Wasl goalkeeper (7.6%).

In the category of best referee, the award went to Ahmed Salem, who ably managed the Sharjah and Al Ain Summit, to receive 59% of the overall evaluation of the Sport for All Weekly Poll.

It is noteworthy that the voting rates in the referendum were distributed between 40% for 20 sports and media experts, and 60% for the audience and followers of the network participating in choosing the star of the tour in the Arab Gulf League.