Mabel Lozano will remember 2020 as one of her hardest years. During the outbreak of Covid-19 and the worldwide quarantine, he received harsh news: I had breast cancer.

After undergoing an operation and having to go to the hospital on several occasions with no other company than the team of professionals, the actress and director already gave good news about the disease a year ago.

“Fully recovered“, she said when asked about her health. As she wanted to make clear, for her it is not only a victory to have been nominated in the Documentary category for her work Ava: “Living is a success, this is a success yes, but what is truly a success is living and being here.”

Recently, Mabel Lozano has filmed the animated short film Lola, Lolita, Lolazawhich humorously recounts his journey with the disease. She has given the last hour in Hello! “I finish the pills in four months and stop my treatment“, is the good news that the director gives.