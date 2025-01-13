Like half of Spain, the mother of Mabel Lozano He has gone through a flu that, unfortunately, has become complicated and has caused him to be admitted. Mabel does not leave the hospital: “It is lucky to enjoy her, she has given me so much love all her life.” The filmmaker knows well the importance of feeling accompanied during illness because she overcame breast cancer, a difficult experience that she wanted to share in the animated short ‘Lola, Lolita, Lolaza’ (currently on Movistar+), which has earned her her fifth nomination and for which he could win his third Goya: «I did not want to trivialize the disease, but I did want to approach my experience with reticence because, as he told me Jose Motahumor is the shortest distance between two people. “It’s my cancer, my emotional journey, that’s why I tell it in my own voice.”

Mabel remembers that, when she learned the diagnosis, it was the moment she understood that life is finite: «Since then I live every moment with more intensity. Living is a success. That is one of the reasons that lead her to give up routines: «I am a day-to-day woman. The past is nostalgia and the future does not exist. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next week, I’m just enjoying the day I have to live.”

If there is one trait of his personality that stands out above all, it is perseverance: «My father told me that he was a hammer. “And I am very disciplined and I never give up.” Thus, for years she has been denouncing the exploitation of women, trafficking and the violence exerted on the weakest with her articles and documentaries: «I look at my daughter and I think that if she had been born in Nigeria she could have lived a hell like the one they suffer. those girls who are victims of mafias, raped by their brothers or their husbands. “My driving force is to do my part in the fight to end exploitation and my frustration is to see that legislation is not approved to end it.” She takes this fight to such an extreme that she confesses to being “a down-to-earth dreamer, but I don’t dream of princes or lotteries, but rather of abolishing prostitution in our country.”

Thus, while he confesses that “things as simple as cooking, reading or writing” give him peace, he cannot help being annoyed by “the people who say that women are whores because they want to, because they like it or because they make money.” He would put these people in a thong, put them in 15-centimeter heels, and take them to work as prostitutes 15 hours a day on the streets. “Ignorance and prejudice are very bold.”









Mabel is a broad-spectrum romantic: «I am for everything. From writing with pencil and paper to going to the cinema, where you have to watch movies. And I am with my partner. We have been together for 27 years and we are in the most wonderful moment of our relationship. Of course there have been roses, stones and boulders, but I can’t imagine life without it. I feel very comfortable next to him. It has always helped me. We continue having fun, we travel, we play sports, we go out to dinner and in restaurants we sit down to talk, to look at each other pretty, we don’t stay silent in front of the cell phone like others do.

She is the mother of twins and recognizes that motherhood “makes you tremendously vulnerable. It’s not you anymore. If they suffer, you suffer. Everything that happens to them affects you. It also fills you with love, it makes you better. And it is a constant learning, something that fits with my personality, that I am curious by nature and I love to learn. If she were to imagine herself many years from now, Mabel sees herself as a grandmother “cooking, with a glass of wine and talking with my friends. I have an open kitchen to chat with visitors while I prepare the menu. I make a lot of dinners, I like to receive. I imagine myself with the family, of course, but I want to keep my friends. “I foster my relationships, I take great care of them.”

The photo: a happy childhood in the village

This is the photo of his First Communion, which he celebrated with his brother Jose Antonieither: «It was taken in the patio of the house. From there we walked to the church, then to the cinema, where lunch was held. At his side are his mother and Robertthe brother with whom he spent the best moments of his childhood: “We were inseparable, he was my best friend.” A traffic accident ended her life at the age of 23, but her memory is so indelible that Mabel decided to call Roberta to his daughter in his memory.

Mabel Lozano in a family photo of her First Communion



ABC





They were happy years: «We were a normal, working-class family, in which they gave us a lot of love. And life in the town was wonderful. Everyone knew each other, I went by bike to school or to get bread, all the kids, who were more or less the same age, played in the threshing floor. That “nervous and curious” girl played challenging gender stereotypes. I was a bit ‘machirula’ because I liked football, guns, cars. I hated dolls. It is something that I have instilled in my children, who have not had to adjust to blue or pink, but have grown in diversity.