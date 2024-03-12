The Mabe semi-automatic washing machine model LMDX1123PBAB0 with two tubs, with a capacity of 11 Kg, white color and top loading is on Amazon Mexico with a list price of $4,785.77 Mexican pesos and payment option in up to 6 months without interest with bank credit cards. The washing machine with glass lid and antibacterial coating respects the special price with participating credit cards of up to 6 MSI or 24 with financing cost that is detailed in a table below. Below are the characteristics of the product that is cheaper than in Aurrerá and Walmart online.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 12, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The Mabe semi-automatic two-tub washing machine, with a capacity for 11 Kg of load, white color and model LMDX1123PBAB0 is sold at Walmart online at an original price of $6,069 pesos less a discount that leaves it at $5,159 pesos, to be paid in up to 12 MSI. This promotion applies the same on the Bodega Aurrerá page where the washing machine has the same price, discount and number of interest-free monthly payments. In Amazon Mexico The Mabe washing machine is sold in $4,785.77 pesos in up to 6 months without interest giving CLICK HERE. Therefore, the appliance is $373.23 pesos cheaper on Amazon than at Walmart and Bodega Aurrerá.





Features of the 11 Kg Mabe semi-automatic washing machine cheaper on Amazon Mexico than at Walmart.

– Top load with capacity for 11 Kg (10 to 13 Kg).

– Two-tub semi-automatic washing machine.

– Glass lid

– Antibacterial coating (Bacteria free system).

– Propeller washing.

– 3 water levels.

– Knobs for time, wash type and spin.

– Has a drain knob.

– Model LMDX1123PBAB0





How much does the Mabe 11 Kg semi-automatic washing machine cost on Amazon and what payment methods does it have?

The Mabe semi-automatic washing machine model LMDX1123PBAB0 with two tubs, with a capacity of 11 Kg and white color is found on Amazon Mexico with a list price of $4,785.77 Mexican pesoscheaper than at Walmart online and Bodega Aurrerá, and with a payment option in up to 6 monthly payments without interest with participating credit cards or up to 24 months with financing costs that are broken down in the following table.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $264.81* $1,569.73 $6,355.50 18 months $346.96* $1,459.66 $6,245.43 12 months $454.24* $665.22 $5,450.99 9 months $579.07* $425.93 $5,211.70 6 months $797.62 FREE $4,785.77 3 months $1,595.25 FREE $4,785.77

