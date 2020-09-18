Famous sports anchor Mayanti Langer and Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny have welcomed a new member to the family. Mayanti became a mother for the first time. She has given birth to a son 6 weeks ago. He has announced this on social media himself. Mayanti shared a picture of husband Stuart and son on Twitter. Because of this, she will not be seen anchoring in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He wrote – some people may have known and some people are speculating. Star Sports has been like my family for the last five years. They actually supported me while pregnant. I was pregnant and wanted to continue working in the IPL, but then the time of IPL was extended. Stuart and I welcomed our child about six weeks ago. Along with this, he also wished the commentary team. Let us know that recently Star Sports has announced its commentary team. The team includes Australian sports anchor Neroli Meadows in place of Mayanti Langer. She will be seen anchoring for the first time in the UAE in the tournament to be held from tomorrow, September 19.

English commentary team

Neroli Meadows, Suren Sandram, Kira Narayanan, Nashpreet Kaur, Tanya Purohit, Dheeraj Juneja, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Suhail Chandok and Anant Tyagi.