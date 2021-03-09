He has been on hunger strike since Thursday March 4… The Moroccan historian and human rights activist Maâti Monjib (59 years old), detained since December 29, 2020 at El Arjat 2 prison, in Salé, near of Rabat, denounces the judicial deception of which he is the victim to silence him. He was sentenced on January 27 by the Rabat court of first instance to one year in prison for “endangering state security” and “fraud”.

DIY charges

The justice of Mohammed VI thus tinkers with damning charges to punish voices that disturb. Monjib receives the same sanction as six journalists and defenders of freedom of expression found in fact guilty for their activities within the Moroccan Association for Investigative Journalism. “My writings critical of the political system and the police and my activities in favor of human rights” are at the origin of “My persecution”, the university rebels in an appeal launched from his cell. No free speech behind the window of the kingdom!