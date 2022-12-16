Maastricht Aachen Airport remains open. The Provincial Council of Limburg decided this on Friday. However, this still requires the Provincial Executive to talk to Schiphol about the conditions of a partnership between the two shareholders, the province and Schiphol.

The Provincial Council (PS) discussed the conditions of a ‘marriage with Schiphol’ on Friday, explained deputy Stephan Satijn (VVD). “We are talking about a marriage that has not yet been consummated. After this debate, talks will take place about the shareholders’ agreement.” However, the PS no longer play a role in this. And that angered some parties. For the PvdA this is ‘unacceptable’.

Protest

Dozens of local residents and representatives of left-wing political parties, activist groups and environmental organizations demonstrated Friday morning in front of the government in Maastricht for the closure of Maastricht Aachen Airport (MAA).

The activists are protesting against the nuisance caused by low-flying cargo planes. According to the activists, the airport continues to cost taxpayers a lot of money, is redundant and environmentally polluting. Moreover, there is a court case about the ailing airport: it does not have a nature permit.

Opponents of Maastricht Aachen Airport (MAA) demonstrate at the provincial government of Limburg prior to the parliamentary meeting of the government in Maastricht. © ANP



