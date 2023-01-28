Home page politics

From: Caroline Schaefer

The controversial former head of the constitution, Hans-Georg Maassen, is elected chairman of the conservative union of values. The CDU is striving for a party expulsion.

Berlin – Hans Georg Maassen cornered in the past again and again in the CDU and caused displeasure with anti-Semitic, racist and conspiracy theory statements. The recent “statements by Mr. Maaßen are again unacceptable,” said the CDU leader Friedrich Merz. Several CDU politicians are calling for his exit from the party.

But Maassen himself doesn’t seem to be giving any thought to that. The former president of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution was elected chairman of the right-wing conservative union of values ​​on Saturday (January 28). This was announced by the group on the short message service Twitter. This is reported by fr.de.

Maassen elected chairman of the Union of Values

“We have a new federal chairman. Congratulations,” it said. As chairman of the Union of Values, Maassen wanted to “work for the implementation of Christian-democratic goals, for conservative and liberal values ​​and against any kind of eco-socialism and gender wokism,” he said before the election.

According to the group, it has around 4,000 members – not all from the CDU or CSU. In any case, there wasn’t much choice in the election of the chairman on Saturday. Maassen ran as the only candidate and received 95 percent of the votes. “The federal board of the Value Union and the members are clearly behind their new federal chairman,” wrote the group on Twitter.

CDU examines party exclusion proceedings against Maassen

the CDU, which is now examining a party exclusion procedure against Maassen, accused him of a “shabby dirt campaign”. The occasion was an interview with a right-wing populist Internet portal. “According to green-red racial doctrine, whites are an inferior race,” he claimed there. He blamed “politicians and attitude journalists” for “racism practiced against the native Germans”.

With his Statements Maassen has been on the right edge for years. He could at least find a new political home in the AfD Find. “We accept everyone who identifies with our party program,” said Berlin AfD chairwoman Kristin Brinker in one rbb24-Broadcast.

Christian-conservative course of the union of values: Maassen as the new chairman

The CDU must change “to correct the disastrous policy of the Merkel era and the ‘traffic light’,” founding chairman Alexander Mitsch told the news agency AFP. He trusts Maassen to “put the union of values ​​back on the right course”.

Hans-Georg Maassen (CDU), former head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, is the new chairman of the Union of Values. © Bodo Schackow/dpa

The group sees itself as a conservative and Christian movement within the Union. Under the then party leader Angela Merkel the CDU had moved too far to the left and had to represent more conservative values ​​again. It is considered a registered association and is not one of the official party organizations. The federal CDU is a thorn in the side of the union of values ​​​​because of their criticism of the official party course.

President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution with criticism: Maassen harms the authorities

The current head of the constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also voiced sharp criticism of Maassen. He accused his predecessor of damaging the authority with radical right-wing statements. “Because we are always associated with such things,” Haldenwang explained Deutschlandfunk. In doing so, he agrees with statements made by the federal government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, among others, “who clearly sees anti-Semitic content here”.

From 2012 to 2018, Maassen held the office of President for the Protection of the Constitution. After questioning the right-wing extremist riots in Chemnitz, he had to vacate the post. (kas/AFP/dpa)