In the head of ex-constitution protection chief Maaßen, the abusive formula “ACAB” connects with the Green Chancellor candidate – and he tweets it. Your own party is appalled.

Berlin – For his Baerbock tweet, Hans-Georg Maaßen is now receiving a lot of headwind, also from his own party. CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak and Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff have shown indignation. The former head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Maaßen had linked Annalena-Baerbocks * initials with the abbreviation “ACAB” on Twitter.

ACAB stands for “All Cops are Bastards”, in German: “All cops are bastards”. ACAB is considered a defamatory formulation. The term is used, among other things, by visitors to football matches to provoke police officers.

On Saturday evening Maaßen had tweeted: “Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock = ACAB = All Cops Are Bastards.”. Charlotte and Alma are the middle names of the Greens’ candidate for chancellor. “Coincidence or cipher?” Wrote Maaßen, referring to a report that Baerbock wanted security authorities to check for right-wing extremist groups.

CDU top politicians on Maassen tweet about Baerbock: “Not our level”

Haseloff said on the evening of the election in the program “Bild live”, those “who represent difficult people in East Germany, they all come from the West”. Maaßen was also “not socialized with us,” emphasized the Prime Minister. He called for “a political culture to be maintained that avoids certain failures”. Haseloff added: “We have a culture deficit here.”

In the “Berlin Round” of the ARD for the election in Saxony-Anhalt, Green Bundestag parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt addressed the tweet. CDU * General Secretary Paul Ziemiak said: “This tweet is impossible, unspeakable.” He added: “That is also not our level, not my level.”

Göring-Eckardt cited Maassen’s tweet as an example of how in the federal election campaign * “the only woman in the race is being hit”, with allegations “well below the belt”. This discourages many other women from even wanting to play a role in politics.

With a view to the firewall to the AfD, which was much quoted by the CDU leadership on the evening of the election, the Green * parliamentary group leader Ziemiak called on to distance himself from Maassen's statement. She accused the CDU of supporting "such a conspiracy theorist" and allowing him to become part of the next parliamentary group.