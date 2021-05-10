ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

Hans-Georg Maaßen (CDU) finds harsh words for his own party. He criticizes wrong priorities and a lack of profile.

Erfurt – The CDU far right and direct candidate for the Bundestag, Hans-Georg Maaßen, is going to court with his own party. He is of the opinion that the CDU should return to its Christian Democratic values. “In the meantime, all sorts of minorities are the focus instead of promoting families more,” he said in an interview with Focus.de.

The former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution recommended his party to pay more attention to “liberal-conservative values ​​and social aspects”. There are hardly any differences between the CDU and the SPD, which results in a “lack of profile on the part of the CDU”.

Hans-Georg Maaßen takes the CDU hard into court © Michael Reichel / dpa / picture alliance

Maaßen settles accounts with CDU: “Party must learn to walk again – without a Chancellor”

“The top performers in this society, such as the self-employed or employees, should feel valued again,” continued Maaßen. People wanted more net from gross. This requires less outflow in social transfer payments. Maaßen also sees these transfer payments as a kind of pressure exerted by the state on its citizens. “The tax money only flows back when the citizens do what is politically required of them. That doesn’t fit into a civil society. ”The tax burden must be reduced considerably. As compensation, excessive bureaucracy and transfer payments should be reduced.

Maaßen is also critical of the long term of office of Chancellor Angela Merkel. “The party has to learn to walk again – without a Chancellor,” said the 58-year-old with a view to the future. Therefore, a separate profile is necessary again, and not a single party carved out for Merkel as a person.

Maaßen settles accounts with the CDU and demands the main goal: Prevent an eco-socialist green-red-deep red government

Maassen has a clear goal in mind for the upcoming federal election. First and foremost, he wanted to bring about a CDU-led federal government, if possible a bourgeois coalition of the Union and FDP. On the other hand, he rules out any cooperation with the Greens. “When I look at the Green Party’s eco-socialist election manifesto, I think that a coalition with the Greens is out of the question,” said Maaßen. The main goal should be to prevent an eco-socialist green-red-deep red federal government.

The greens are blind to measure in the left eye. “You have a problem with left-wing radicals in your ranks and are working with the former SED.” On the other hand, he rejects any accusation that, as head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, he was blind to the right eye. He also distances himself vehemently from the AfD. “I separate myself absolutely from the AfD, as well as from the Left Party and the Greens.”

Maassen is controversial in the CDU – among other things because of a critical stance on liberal refugee policy

Maassen is not without controversy in the CDU. At the end of April he was nominated by four CDU district associations as a direct candidate for the Bundestag in southern Thuringia. This has been severely criticized in some cases within the Union, but also by other parties. It is controversial in parts of the CDU because of its critical stance on the federal government’s liberal refugee policy in 2015 and 2016. (mhof / AFP)

List of rubric lists: © Michael Reichel