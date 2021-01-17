As the first Federal Minister, Heiko Maas (SPD), Head of the Foreign Office, calls for people with corona vaccinations to be allowed to visit restaurants or cinemas earlier than others. “Vaccinated people should be able to exercise their basic rights again,” Maas told “Bild am Sonntag”.

Maas argued that the debate so far has been “misleading”. It is “not about privileges, but about the exercise of basic rights of vaccinated people”. In terms of infection protection, he severely restricted these basic rights of citizens.

“It has not yet been conclusively clarified to what extent people who have been vaccinated can infect others. But what is clear: A vaccinated person will no longer take a ventilator away from someone. This means that at least one central reason for the restriction of fundamental rights is no longer applicable. “

Maas also remembered the operators of currently closed restaurants, cinemas, theaters and museums. “They have the right to reopen their operations at some point if there is a possibility. And there is when more and more people are vaccinated. Because once there are only vaccinated people in the restaurant or cinema, they can no longer endanger each other, ”said Maas.

With his demands, the minister is opposed to the cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and his own party, which have so far refused to relax those who have been vaccinated.

Regarding the concerns of Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), who had warned against a split in society in the event of easing for vaccinated people, Maas said: “Yes, this will also lead to inequalities in a transition period, but as long as there is an objective reason for it , that is constitutionally justifiable. “

However, so far only a million people have been vaccinated in Germany, which corresponds to a good one percent of the population. Above all, they are very old people and those in need of care, as well as medical and nursing staff.

The board of the Patient Protection Foundation, Brysch, said that Maas was not at all responsible for the issue in the cabinet. He was causing “serious damage” to the vaccination campaign with such contributions, he told the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland”. “Sticking together is now more important than polarizing.”

There are too few vaccines, there is a lack of organization of the vaccination offer, added Brysch. Also today nobody knows whether a vaccinated person can pass the virus on. “But the member of the federal government Heiko Maas is fueling a ghost discussion about vaccination privileges.”

In view of the tense corona situation in Germany, Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states are already advising next Tuesday about further restrictions to contain the pandemic. Among other things, a curfew and an obligation to work from home were discussed. (dpa / AFP)