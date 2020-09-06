Federal International Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has accused US President Donald Trump of nefarious conduct within the American election marketing campaign. Trump had inspired postal voters to try a double vote. Maas mentioned of “Bild am Sonntag”: “It’s disturbing that an American president believes he wants one thing like this.”

He depends on the widespread sense and customary sense of the People, “in order that the nefarious try and sow doubts in regards to the validity of the election fails, so as to not settle for an election defeat later,” mentioned the SPD politician.

Trump had suggested postal voters within the presidential election in November to attempt to additionally vote within the polling station, and thus precipitated a scandal. If the postal voting system works in addition to its proponents mentioned, “then they will be unable to do it,” argued Trump. Trump needed to level out the alleged potential for fraud within the postal vote, towards which he has been storming for weeks.

A number of states careworn that double voting can be unlawful. Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany denied that the president had known as for a violation of the regulation. Specialists disagree with Trump’s repeated claims that postal voting fosters fraud. Trump himself has not offered any proof for this. (dpa)