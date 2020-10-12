According to Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is now to be personally imposed with EU sanctions. “The violence continues. (…) There are still arrests of peace-loving demonstrators, “said the SPD politician on Monday on the sidelines of discussions with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. He had therefore proposed that a new package of sanctions be launched. “Lukashenko should also be one of the people who will then be sanctioned.”

So far, Lukashenko has not been among those people who have been sanctioned by the EU for fraudulent elections or for violently cracking down on peaceful protests. The reason given was that sanctions against Lukashenko personally could complicate diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and would deprive the EU of the opportunity to tighten its course again.

Since the presidential election on August 9th, Belarus has held protests and strikes against the authoritarian head of state, who has been in power for 26 years. The triggers are fraud allegations against the election, after which Lukashenko had been declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the votes. The protests have since left several dead, hundreds injured and more than 10,000 arrests.

Another topic at the ministerial meeting in Luxembourg is the poison attack on the Russian opposition activist Alexej Navalny with the military nerve agent Novichok. A Franco-German proposal is being discussed to impose sanctions on those who might be responsible in Russia. EU representatives believed that an agreement in principle was possible in advance, but specific sanctions would only be decided later.

After confirmation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OVCW) it was “now objectively clear that it is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” said Maas. This cannot be without consequences. The ministers would now have “the first opportunity” to discuss the Franco-German proposal for sanctions and to determine the further procedure. (dpa, AFP)