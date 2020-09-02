When it comes to Taiwan, German foreign policy does not seek conflict with China. A high-ranking visit to the democratically governed island off the Chinese mainland, as the Czech parliamentary president is undertaking, would probably not occur to any constitutionally relevant actor in Germany.

All the more remarkable is the clarity with which Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has now rejected China’s threats against the Czech Republic because of the parliamentary president’s trip to Taiwan. Germany did not seek this conflict. And yet Maas uses it to make it clear to his colleague Wang Yi that Europe cannot be divided in relation to China.

He does this with formulations that make you sit up and take notice. Germany will continue to stand up for its values ​​outside the borders of the EU, he announced and sends a stop signal: “We will no longer accept threats against this commitment.” It is an announcement that arouses great expectations.

Too much burdens have built up in the German-Chinese relationship for polite trappings or diplomatic glossing over to help. The Chinese government, which at times sounds as if it is the keeper of the lord seal of multilateralism and free world trade, advertises common ground.

Lord seal keeper of multilateralism

Behind the friendly tones, aggressively defended territorial claims and unfair rules for economic competitors testify to a different reality. The rules that make multilateralism should only apply to others.

Maas dares to venture far in the knowledge that Germany and the EU still need China as a partner, be it in the fight against climate change or in the defense of the nuclear deal with Iran. He also finds clear words about the attack on Hong Kong’s freedoms and the oppression of the Uyghurs, without endangering cooperation.

The Chinese guest praises the unity of the EU. But in the corona crisis, Beijing divided Europe with more symbolic aid deliveries to Italy or Serbia in order to present itself as the better system alternative. Beijing’s strategic investments in EU countries ensured that the beneficiaries prevented a unanimous condemnation of the Uyghur suppression.

Nevertheless, it is correct that Maas is doing everything in its power to answer Beijing with only one, one European, voice. His promise that threats will no longer be accepted should soon be scrutinized.