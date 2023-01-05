The smartest lookWhich candidate stood out? What was Maarten’s moment and which gallery offered the most conversation material? A look back at the second week of The smartest person.

Candidate

Amused, I watched actress Anniek Pheifer shout ‘chips’ this week. It’s such a pedagogically sound swear word that only mothers use to set a good example. But it was too late for that. In almost every broadcast, Pheifer – so far the most fanatical and smartest of the candidates – dropped a strong expletive. Startled, she then clapped her hands to her face. How ironic it was that she was asked a question about Tourette Syndrome and could only partially answer it. These are moments that TV makers cannot stage. Delicious!

Anniek Pheifer breaks down on the gallery round with eight mnemonics. © KRO-NCRV



Gallery

Small sample. Do you know what is meant by ‘Make Eight Meters of Fabric Your Japanese Pajamas’? Or: ‘I replaced Xander’s tasty lemons with mandarins’. They are two mnemonics that passed in the gallery round. In the first case, the capital letters stand for the planets (M = mercury, V = venus, A = earth, etc), the second sentence refers to the Roman numerals (Ik = I/1, Verving = V/5, Xanders = X /10, etc.). Well, as if you remember Japanese pajamas easier than the solar system? This round was way too hard. There are mnemonic devices that have benefited me more. For example, in my student days: ‘Beer after wine gives poison, wine after beer gives pleasure.’ When the winter time starts again: ‘You WIN time with it’. (In other words sleep an hour longer, huh). Or the trick I use to tell Nick and Simon apart. Just pay attention: Nick is always on the left of the picture, Simon on the right. See also Martin (59) furious about removing his flowers: 'I worked on this for two years'

The smartest look © AD



Martin moment

After a question about the Battle of Arnhem, Maarten van Rossem told an almost unbelievable story. It would have been close if he had become a victim of war. When a residential area in Wageningen was bombed by the Allies on 17 September 1944 – the bombs were actually intended for German barracks – little Maarten was lying in a pram in the garden on Rijksstraatweg. The shards flew around, the neighbor and 42 others did not survive. It is a story that Van Rossem – ‘I survived, as you can see’ – likes to tell. But whether he really escaped death as a 1-year-old is doubtful. In a broadcast by Omroep Gelderland, two years ago, he says that his grandfather once wrote in a letter that the parental home and garden were never touched. Van Rossem felt ‘stolen from an incredibly exciting story’ in which he was emotionally directly involved in the violence of the so-called Operation Market Garden. So he calculated whether it was possible that the shards had flown past his pram after all. “My theory is that it can,” he said. Okay, he admitted, maybe it’s a bit of mythology. “But I’m attached to it.” See also 'Cook and shut up': NFL star belittles women - again

– Hanneke van Houwelingen





