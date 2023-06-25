Maarten van der Weijden is working on the last part of his eleven-city triathlon. The Olympic champion had actually wanted to finish on Saturday, but decided to spend the night in Dokkum due to fatigue. In the course of the morning he is expected in Prinsentuin in Leeuwarden.
Van der Weijden’s eleven-city triathlon consists of 200 kilometers of swimming, 200 kilometers of cycling and 200 kilometers of walking, with as little sleep and rest in between as possible. Proceeds go to cancer research.
On the site of the event, the counter now stands at more than 1.8 million euros. That amount will be doubled by main sponsor Reggeborgh, so that more than 3.5 million euros has now been raised.
The Olympic champion has often ventured into this type of event for the fight against cancer. In 2021, for example, he raised 80,000 euros with a four-day swimming trip in a current pool. Earlier that year he did a home triathlon, in and around his own home. In June 2019, Van der Weijden swam the 200 km long Elfstedentocht in 75 hours. In 2018 he had to give up prematurely.
