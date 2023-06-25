updateMaarten van der Weijden will not finalize his Eleven Cities triathlon until Sunday, the organization confirms. The Olympic champion has now reached Dokkum and that is also his final destination today.

In the vicinity of the same Dokkum, the athlete will sleep tonight to cover the last tens of kilometers on foot tomorrow. Van der Weijden was supposed to arrive in Leeuwarden on Saturday afternoon, but according to his spokeswoman he was too tired for that. Around what time Van der Weijden will start again on Sunday and what the expected finish time will be, is not yet known.

Van der Weijden's eleven-city triathlon consists of 200 kilometers of swimming, 200 kilometers of cycling and 200 kilometers of walking, with as little sleep and rest in between as possible. Proceeds go to cancer research. On the site of the event, the counter now stands at more than 1.7 million euros.

The Olympic champion has often ventured into this type of event for the fight against cancer. In 2021, for example, he raised 80,000 euros with a four-day swimming trip in a current pool. Earlier that year he did a home triathlon, in and around his own home. In June 2019, Van der Weijden swam the 200 km long Elfstedentocht in 75 hours. In 2018 he had to give up prematurely.

