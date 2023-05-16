Give us a hand. The design of Maarten de Bruyn’s new car reminds us of something. But what again?

In the Netherlands, unfortunately, we do not have such a thriving car industry as in France, Germany or Italy, for example. Of course we have Donkervoort and -usually- MINIs are screwed together in Limburg, but it roughly ends there.

Yes, early on we had Spyker. Beautiful cars with a corresponding price tag. Designed by Maarten de Bruyn and just as big as broken by Victor Muller. But there is news. Because the same Maarten de Bruyn has designed a ‘new’ car.

And that reminds us of something in the distance. But what again?

Maarten de Bruyn comes with a new car

Naaah, kidding of course. We certainly know what Maarten de Bruyn’s new creation reminds us of. To everything he has already made for this, of course. It resembles the first Silvestris and also the Spykers that he designed.

And is that bad? No not at all. Because even if it looks like something that has been built before, if it is beautiful, it doesn’t matter of course. Although this car – in our humble opinion – is not as beautiful as the cars he drew for Spyker. Although Maarten himself does not agree. he says himself.

“A handcrafted deBruyn sports car is like a four-dimensional work of art, awakening all your senses to experience the world in a new, exciting way.” Says Maarten de Bruyn about the ‘new’ design by Maarten de Bruyn

The car listens to the name ‘deBruyn Ferox V8’. It weighs 1050kg and has 500hp. He gets that from a 6.2 liter V8, from which country is not clear. The Ferox V8 is made of hand-beaten aluminum and the body stands on a glued aluminum chassis.

And the headlights, according to us, after careful consideration, come from a Chrysler 300M. But we don’t know for sure, so take a look at all the pictures yourself on Martin’s website can be seen. Are we right, or are we wrong?

For the time being you cannot buy Maarten de Bruyn’s ‘new’ creation, but there may be a lender with a vision who can also take this car to great heights and turn it into a mass product. Wouldn’t it be nice!

Does Victor Muller have anything else to do, by the way?

