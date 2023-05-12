Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The judo team will conclude its participation, on Saturday, in the World Championship “Doha 2023”, in which 657 male and female players representing 99 countries, including 10 Arab teams, will compete, with prizes amounting to one million euros.

The “heavy weight above 100 kg” witnesses Marouf Mago’s meeting with the winner of Moroccan Mohamed Lahboub and Korean Kim Myung, and Marouf hopes to increase his points, as part of the qualifying journey for the “Paris Olympics 2024”.

Gregory Aram overcame the strong Egyptian Hazem Ali in the under-90 kg category from the first minute, taking advantage of his high tactics and technical readiness during his participation in recent tournaments, which helped him surprise his opponent early, and snatch victory at the start of the group qualifiers, but he collided with the Japanese champion. And the first seed in the tournament, Sanshiro Murao, in the second stage, so that Gregory lost, in the last 13 seconds of the match, so that the Japanese champion could benefit from his experience and golden titles in the World Championships in Hungary 2021, and the Jerusalem Masters 2022, and the Chinese Qingdao “Masters 2019” and Paris Grand Slam 2021, and Tokyo Grand Slam 2022.

Before the conclusion of the World Individual Championships, Japan retained the lead with 4 gold, two silver and 4 bronze medals, followed by Georgia (two golds, one silver and one bronze), France (one gold, one silver and two bronzes), and Canada fell to fourth place with one gold and one bronze.