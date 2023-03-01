Maaret Kallio’s column | There is a paradox associated with hope, and it can be seen in children’s comments – A child’s hope is strengthened thousands of times in repeated routines

The magic of the ordinary is a forgotten value that should be cherished as a source of hope for children, writes Maaret Kallio in her column.

I am involved in a Unicef ​​children’s book project and therefore wanted to better understand children’s hope. I asked the teachers for help. I received hundreds of answers collected by teachers and written by children about hope.

The children’s wise comments will probably also strengthen your own hope and your feeling that you are already doing well in many ways from the children’s point of view.

In their texts, children describe actions that strengthen hope, which we adults usually know how to do, but whose magnitude we often forget.

I hope so strengthening and maintaining is extremely important, especially in unstable times.

A child with hope is at the core of life skills: he tries persistently, recognizes safety, dares to ask for help, rejoices in small things, dreams boldly, wants good for others and understands that difficulties are part of life.

Hope is often experienced alone, but above all with someone. In the children’s answers, we adults stood out: especially parents and grandparents.

Friends and siblings and pets were also perceived as strong protectors of hope.

I’m hopeful when I’m with friends. They basically protect me. If there’s a fight or someone hurts me, they intervene. 8-year-old

There is always hope with a trustworthy person. There is hope with your own family. 9 years old

With mom, because she can comfort you that as an adult you can do what you want. 7 years old

A child hope was also connected to places, and hope was felt to be alive, for example, in one’s own bed, while reading in peace, cuddling a soft toy, at school, building a hut, and playing Tepsi.

Often the hope was something very concrete, such as a wheelchair, medicine, a day of candy, house keys, a dog or helpful sleep.

It was amazing how small and everyday things became the children’s hope. The magic of the ordinary is a forgotten value that should be cherished as a factor of hope and safety for children.

Many wish they could get money. But really, love and friends are the most important thing. 8-year-old

Hope is my family. It’s fun when my dad plays board games with me. 8-year-old

When papa is joking. 7 years old

Hope doesn’t even miss boring realities, which children understand perfectly. There are many difficult things in life and in the mind, but the most important thing is not to be alone with it.

It’s good for adults to understand that you don’t have to magic away evil, but the most important thing is to be together in peace with it.

Hugging, talking and the endurance of an adult help to get through difficult moments safely. Paradoxically, it is moments of despair that often inspire hope in both big and small.

I’m usually pretty hopeful. But more sadly. 8-year-old

Hope is present in difficult situations, for example in math class and doing homework. In order to survive difficult situations, you need hope. 9 years old

The fact that if there is a war in your country, you hope that your father will return from the war alive! 8-year-old

Hope is a parent’s comfort, support and encouragement when you are very scared. It helps you overcome fear and endure it. 15-year-old

Hope is a strong force and by no means a whim or an overly positive unrealism – even children already know that. The important thing is to maintain meaningful activities together and try, even if victory is not certain.

We were losing the game, but I still believed in winning. 7 years old

“I’m going to go like a pig” shout in a futsal match! 10 years old

A child’s hope is strengthened by the fact that his needs are met and taken care of, which is also strongly highlighted in the latest In the child barometer.

It was also visible in the children’s answers. Hope was raised when someone asked how school was, even if the child didn’t always answer.

A child’s hope is strengthened in care, in ordinary things that are repeated thousands of times in everyday life. Encouragement was needed and praised.

The children also described self-compassion, where we adults often have something to learn.

Don’t beat yourself up. 10 years old

Usually when something scares me, I encourage myself and go there, so it wasn’t scary there! 8-year-old

Noteworthy was that none of the children who answered had their hopes connected to matter, smart devices, social media or popularity.

They felt that hope was felt physically, above all in the heart, chest, head, smile on the face and even in the toes. As long as there is life, there is hope:

Hope is to live. 9 years old

The hope is that there will be no more wars and there will be a lot of peace all over the world. 8-year-old

I swear believe in you, adult. We can do all this, as long as we remember and make concrete choices and actions to support the child’s hope.

You can borrow a lesson from an eight-year-old who, according to his teacher, had written in cat-sized letters at the end:

I always have hope no matter what happened. REMEMBER HOPE!

The comments are from children’s answers from all over Finland. Many thanks to the teachers who helped!