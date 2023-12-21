Maaret Kallio's column | The child calls the emergency center and stays on the line as long as possible – This is what Christmas is all about

On Christmas Eve, the police arrive at a home where the tables are dripping with bottles. In the prison, the guards have checked every gift that arrived. In her column, Maaret Kallio describes Christmas, which is real for many Finns.

20.12. 2:00 am | Updated 9:02

Emergency center the person on duty is wearing a uniform on the eve, but an elf hat. He has just finished the CPR call successfully. Christmas shows its shadows.

The family runs away from the project, violence mars the eve, and a loner calls drunk with suicidal thoughts.

Then a call comes from the child. He's unusually lively, too. Pieni tells about the emergency situation at home, listens carefully to the instructions in the ear and likes to stay on the line as long as possible. The first safe adult of Christmas is finally on the phone.

Oh Christmas, oh peace. Treat your little one more gently.

“ The hilarious streak of long saints has turned into chaos.

Police arrives invited to a home where even Christmas has been pushed aside. Although the streets are quiet, there is a battle going on inside the four walls that cannot be overcome on our own.

The tables are dripping with bottles. The hilarious streak of long saints has turned into chaos. The situation thickens, disputes escalate until they explode.

The people in blue act calmly. When leaving, the police still check the entire apartment. There is a blackened ham in the oven. Peace can be found, but only through the pipe of the police department.

Oh Christmas, oh celebration. Still get here.

Warm in the middle of the yellow Christmas lights rushes a car that no one would want in front of their own home. The blue lights stand out from the Christmas gold with a sharp flashing.

First aid steps in quickly but calmly. The whole family is there. The table is set with fish, roe, boxes and rosoli, but the party turns its back and the atmosphere changes dramatically. The children's eyes are confused, the parents' eyes are wide.

Christmas Eve will be the last day of grandma's life. The daughter's piercing cry of pain splits the evening. The snow falls quietly, the sky is starry.

Oh Christmas, oh peace. Hear somewhere far away.

“ Life doesn't bow to the saints, but death visits Christmas too.

Social and crisis emergency is open every day, all year round. The calls of the lonely are looking for a connection, with a passer-by as a sharer of the sacred. Life doesn't bow to the saints, but death visits Christmas too.

When the crisis worker arrives for a home visit, candles flutter in the lanterns of the front door. Just a moment before, the home has been decorated beautifully with anticipation and the tree has been decorated together.

Great sadness asks for the mercy of Christmas. When everything falls apart in an instant, the only refuge is another person. Sorrow takes over the space and remains a guest for a long time. Although hope is nowhere to be seen yet, it is still there.

Oh Christmas, oh peace. Sigh through the sadness.

Babies there are small beeps and the rustling of slippers, even though life and death alternate there.

The backs of the young parents are bowed with grief, and the glazed eyes shine with infinite loss. Strong hope flickers on the faces of others.

With gentle hands, the nurse puts on the red elf suit she sewed for the little one weighing less than a kilo. It is a front-to-top onesie, which does not burden the fragile fetus when putting it on.

Every tiny patient wears a little elf hat. Santa Claus makes his arrival. Even if babies don't understand it, it brings Christmas to siblings and parents.

Oh Christmas, oh peace. Protect the sacred in the slightest.

“ Christmas has arrived here too, where shame seems to have grown on the skin.

Local the priest turns to the prison yard to hold the important devotion of the eve. The dreary gray hall is beautifully decorated for the party.

Delicate gingerbread houses with snowy roofs have been created in the hands of female prisoners. The guards have checked every gift that arrived. Christmas has arrived here too, where shame seems to have grown on the skin.

Real faces thirst for the priest's words: how even Christmas was born out of modesty, how sins can be forgiven, how mercy belongs to everyone.

Women remember childhood Christmases, which were almost always attended by the authorities. Finally, there is much-needed peace at Christmas.

Oh Christmas, oh peace. Arrive at the house for everyone.

Emergency center the officer on duty has changed his uniform into civilian clothes and drives into the backyard in the dark of the night. The snow crunches under the shoes. The husband has already put the happy children to bed from Christmas. Red candles are burning on the table, and salmon bread is waiting on the plate.

He sits on the sofa in the living room to listen to the silence. The dark cover of the sky curves over the roofs. The moon shines with its gentle light, and the branches of the fir trees shine with the whiteness of the snow. Somewhere in the distance there is a spark.

It's Christmas. There is peace.

The events in the column are fictitious, but they are based on expert interviews. Thank you emergency center operator Tiina Kraft, leading crisis worker Nina Vaahtera, chief constable Mikko Martikainen, Espoo fire chief, neonatal intensive care unit nurse Maiju and prison director Kaisa Tammi.