Maaret Kallio’s column | Study guide Wilma’s message brought tears to my eyes – Our young people want to get exhausted under expectations

I returned from the slums of Nairobi to the abundance of Finland and experienced a tearing contradiction. In that moment, Wilma’s message from the study guide suddenly brought tears to my eyes.

Although I’ve been a mother of school children for years, I’ve never once cried at the Wilma messages – until October of this year.

I had just returned from the capital of Kenya. Behind it was a field trip to the depths of Nairobi’s slums with the child protection organization World Vision.

In the heat of the day, I met countless children and young people in the mazes of the slums and in shabby tin shack homes, where many people lived in a few square meters.

There is no sewage system, and the small paths between the shacks smell of excrement, which rises inside the houses and under the beds during the rains. Diseases lurk.

The essence of a slum youth’s life is survival: the next meal, avoiding violence, avoiding rape and robbery, staying alive.

The death of one’s own child or one’s own siblings was so common in conversations that peer support can almost always be found behind the wall. Society’s support is fragile, and the weaker people are, the more they are alone in relying on their own luck.

Luck is only very relative. Just like dreams.

“ Every single young person I met wished for the opportunity to go to school.

Huge ones besides grievances and sorrows, I talked a lot about hope and dreams with the youth of the slums.

Every single young person I met wished for the opportunity to go to school. The school would guarantee a job that would bring security, food and an opportunity to get out of the misery of the slums, so that you could also help others in the same situation towards a better life.

Going to school is a miracle for many children in the world, which is often the first thing the child has to compromise on in the face of family adversity. School food may be the only food of the day, and school adults the only safe adults in a child’s life.

“ The ungratefulness of our everyday luxuries hits hard when viewed through global eyes.

Return from a field trip to home Finland always produces a tearing contradiction.

It’s hard to even describe the local conditions here, and domestic complaints and ingratitude for our everyday luxuries take a toll.

The internal conflict in one’s own head is not any easier. I might get irritated by a messy kitchen followed by a pack of teenagers, even though I know all too well what kind of bliss of abundance I live in in many ways.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t grievances, great sorrows and poverty in Finland that require action, but the scale is still literally from a completely different world.

“ Our young people sometimes want to get exhausted under the expectations.

Just this is why Wilma’s message unexpectedly brought tears to my eyes at the start of the work day.

The study counselor wrote a joint message to the parents regarding the young people’s postgraduate studies.

I don’t tell anyone what should or should be applied for. I’m also not telling anyone that a dream isn’t worth it. There are always routes, even if they are sometimes winding. My task is to listen to the young person’s thoughts and goals and think together with him about what options are available.

While the youth of the slums do not expect endless options, the breadth of studies, strong support networks of society with health care and study funds, our youth sometimes want to get exhausted under the expectations.

Safeguarding the dreams of children and young people is one of the most important tasks of adults and society.

Young people must have the right to see themselves as good and part of the future world in their own way. You don’t stay alone as a prisoner of your situation or become a mirror image of adults’ own dreams.

The dream of the youth in the slums is to get rid of evil with the help of education, survive and experience a safe everyday life. For us, it is a standard starting level, which is not considered a dream value.

“ Basic security should not be a dream of any child but a non-negotiable basic right.

Junior the starting points in the slums and at the foot of the war are very different, but the children of the whole world are always so similar to each other.

Basic security should not be a dream of any child but a non-negotiable basic right. With its support, you can build sustainable hope and give your dreams wings of their own size.

Young people are strikingly similar here and around the world, but the faces reflect very different questions.

In the eyes of children and young people, a painful question weighs on the evils of the world: will I survive?

In the eyes of our young people, there is an infinite hesitation: am I enough? Our task is to be able to answer both without hesitation and definitely yes.

The hope of children and young people looks closely towards adults. It is our responsibility to look each child back in the eyes and give their dreams the much-needed support.

And remember that hope is not wishing, but above all actions.