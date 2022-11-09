Maaret Kallio’s column | Many people silently wonder if they are important to their partner anymore – A bad feeling can creep into the relationship quietly

Many people silently wonder in their perfectly good relationship whether everything else is repeatedly more important than the relationship, writes Maaret Kallio.

In the end the most important are often about the very small.

From the gentle gaze of another, which picks up with tenderness the sensitive mind. From the touch secretly under the table that says it’s okay, I’m here. About stopping for a moment, even in the middle of a rush, when the other person is too sick to be around. The pride on the face when the loved one reaches for their dreams.

Post in the middle of another day with something particularly exciting going on. About giving time. About embracing and joining the same side even when life wants to tear you apart.

Above all, that in shared moments, spoken and unspoken, the importance of the other person is conveyed.

Even though everyday life revolves around you, haste invites you to run away and social media seduces you with its illusions, there is still one that you always stop by when necessary. Fellowman. Most important of all.

But does it show enough in love?

“ In the early stages of a relationship, the other person’s specialness is often obvious.

In a relationship, we ask in countless different ways over and over from the other: Am I important to you? In a world with so much more to offer, do I still have a special place in my heart?

In the early stages of a relationship, the answer is often obvious. The specialness of the other is emphasized in countless small ways. We want to learn something new about the other, marvel at the difference, explore the other’s body with enthusiasm, introduce him to the peculiarities of our own life. We want to remember with loving messages, touches and looks. One sticks closer to the other with experiences that repeat: you are especially important to me.

However, being in love can be for a very short time, and the relationship with time develops other meanings.

It is natural that after sticking together, goals, hopes and dreams grow from the common core in other directions as well.

“ The experience of being special to someone else keeps the relationship alive.

Personal good and your own dreams are also very meaningful within a relationship, and they should not fight with the benefits of the relationship. One’s own life and one’s own importance is at best a factor that strengthens the relationship and not weakens it.

A relationship cannot be a cage that prevents you from flying freely with your own wings. But if there is no shared security and a special place in the other’s life, there is absolutely nothing to return to.

The cornerstone of every relationship is the longing for the common good and the special in the other’s life. It is the experience of being special to someone else that keeps the relationship alive and the connection alive. Loneliness and distance within a relationship take you far when you don’t get enough contact with the core of love.

Many people think quietly under the surface in their perfectly good relationship: do we still have a common safe haven in each other? Or Does everything else repeatedly feel more important than the relationship? Would you rather spend time elsewhere than together? Is there more care or avoidance in the air?

Because if I don’t matter to you anymore, in the end what keeps us even together?

“ Does your partner still feel that he or she means a lot to you?

As children we watched always again towards the faces of our educators: Am I important to you? Do you notice if I’m sick? Do you see when I succeed in my endeavors? Does your face flash with joy when we meet in the moments after the breakup? Are you there for me if I’m in trouble? Thousands of glances, touches and actions in everyday life built the foundations of our mind and the contours of our security.

The same neediness lives in us between lovers as adults. Importance in another’s life is conveyed in the small moments of everyday life, as acts of prioritization and conscious turning towards the other.

“ You can’t just leave love alone to wait.

Can your partner still feel that he means a lot to you? Does he know how often you choose him? Is it safe for him to come back to you if the world treats him too harshly?

Love can luckily keep alive and feed stronger. It cannot just be left alone to wait or indifferently kept at a distance. The biggest in a relationship is built from the little, which in everyday life conveys the heart’s knowledge of the most important.

Love is above all safety in the heart of another.