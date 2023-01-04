Maaret Kallio’s column | It is a term ingrained in our language that is only seemingly liberating

The concept of humanity is incomplete if it is understood mainly to maximize one’s own well-being. The well-being of others is always also our own well-being, writes Maaret Kallio.

I could start my first column of the year by telling trendy tips for planning and maximizing a life that looks like you, but I’m going to do the opposite.

Word idiosyncratic is repeated more and more often in articles, headlines, wellness tips and social media. It means an activity or lifestyle that suits you, comes from yourself and meets your needs. It declares the permission to do things in your own way, which is also a lot of good.

Monotonously repeating idiosyncrasy however, leads us astray. Our lives are rarely ours alone.

I remember familiar family from the beginning of the pandemic period. Schools returned after the summer vacation, but the mother of the family emphasized that she would just like the remote school to continue. The reason was not in health or child protection risks, but in the fact that “this lifestyle suits us so well.”

They had enjoyed being at the cabin, doing distance work and school and meeting friends. The sports hobbies had also become more rhythmic, when the school’s dreary routines had not disturbed the schedules. A society run remotely was more self-evident to them at the family level, but it blinded the perspective of other families, the diverse needs of individuals and society.

The demand and expectation that everything should be unique and adapted to my needs speaks of a distorted worldview. It goes without saying that one’s own will and consideration of individuality play a very important role in a good life, but it is not the sole guideline for life. The concept of humanity is alarmingly incomplete if you understand it mainly to maximize your own well-being.

Since our birth we are tuned in first of all to each other. The well-being of others is always our own well-being.

From a very young age, we have to always learn to understand again in two directions: to listen to ourselves and to listen to others. Our own life is never exclusively ours, and it is above all happiness.

We shape ourselves into individual people within relationships, community and society. At best, a relationship with others leaves room to create a relationship with yourself. It teaches me to understand who I am, what I need, what is important to me in life and what is sensitive or difficult – and how I am part of a bigger herd.

The more has been allowed to grow independently with others, the more balanced you can leave room for others to be their own kind together. Something has gone wrong if only one or the other gear takes over.

Many people are probably familiar with living too much according to other people’s wishes and needs. Perhaps the role of a listener and extremely adaptable to the needs of others has already begun to develop early in harsh conditions or family instability. That is why it is very important that there is room for your own voice to grow.

Equally, it is skewed when one’s own self rises to the top. In this time and general conversation as me is confusingly emphasized, which paradoxically goes against human nature and well-being. Excessive emphasis on the individual, glorification of individual success or underlining of hedonistic egoism does not speak of balance but of fear. Am I in danger of drowning if my ears open to others too? Is the self of this time really so fragile that it can’t stand listening to others and nurturing the common good?

Finally, the size our life is unique. No one else does or experiences it exactly the way you do, even if the steps of the choices are similar. Each of us writes our life in our individual handwriting, even when we write the same text as someone else. There is no other you – and yet you are very similar to everyone else.

In terms of mental health, the most essential thing is not always to look for a more refined way of being me, but safer ways of being us. In the new year, we don’t need any more dictatorship that emphasizes one will, but democracy that respects the common voice. It means both hearing one’s own voice and nurturing the common good in everyday choices and encounters.

You can start the year by thinking about which is more typical for you: to focus on yourself or on others?

A balance can be sought without declaring one or the other. Peace is that everyone has their space valued: both for me and for us.