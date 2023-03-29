Maaret Kallio’s column | “I wouldn’t want to be this heavy” – These are the things a depressed person would like to say to a loved one

“I’m sinking into pitch-black abysses from which there seems to be no way out,” a depressed person could write to a loved one.

The text is an imaginary letter from a depressed person to someone close to him. The text is based on information about the symptoms of depression and the author’s experiences working with depressed people.

“Love my dear, this is a letter where I let my depression speak to you.

I’m writing this so you can understand me better. For me to say things that I never get to say and for you to know that I’m not doing all of this on purpose.

I’m not the same every day, even if I suffer from depression every day.

Sometimes I have bright moments of hope. They bring light and remind me that I can still feel the good and the beautiful in life. They are like soothing bubbles on the surface after a long dive. Then I draw deep oxygen into my lungs so that I can do another dive again.

Then there are the more usual days of my depression.

Then everything is surrounded by endless whispers that I’m not good enough, I can’t, and I can’t. There’s a strange, gross weight on my body that slows me down. It prevents you from grabbing the neck, no matter how you tell it to.

My hands are as if tied, and only small movements are successful. My mind is veiled in black chiffon gauze, behind which everything looks gray or almost dark.

There are also the most difficult moments that you will probably never even see. In them, I sink into pitch-black abysses from which there seems to be no way out. They swallow me up and convince me that nothing good is known to me anymore.

I’m totally worthless and I’m sure we’d all be better off if I’d gone already. In those moments, I am completely silent, silent or lost – only my depression speaks, and its voice is harsh and harsh.

I hide with my blackness in the shelter of darkness, because I can’t do anything else.

“ When I say I can’t, I’d like to say hold me. When I say I can’t, I’d like to say I still love.

I I want you to know that I wouldn’t want to be this heavy. I’d like to get out of here too, but it still takes time. If only I knew how long.

I know that sometimes I’m dismissive, I can’t get excited and I seem indifferent. I might sound critical or endlessly uptight, but inside I feel so bad.

When I look like I don’t care, I’d like to say help me. That I can’t make it in this darkness alone, although I don’t want you to drown in this either. I need help more than anything else, even though I would never be able to say it.

“ Love your own life, enjoy and experience it, but don’t leave me all alone.

Let’s try both remember, both you and me, that there is much more to me. Underneath this black gauze lives a whole story that thirsts to be discovered.

Somewhere deep inside me, joy still lives. It remembers the tender giggle of a child, the soft paws of puppies, the fascinating flights of moths, the twinkle of stars on the merry-go-round, and the cotton candy-scented moments.

I don’t know the way to it yet, but I have hope that it will be found.

If I could ask for anything, I would ask for this: Continue to think of me as a person, not just a depression. Remember that I am more than this heavy veil.

Love your own life, enjoy and experience it, but don’t leave me all alone. Yet tell me that even though all this black takes up space, your love is greater than that.

I promise to come back, but it will take time.

I love you, although I can’t always say it because of my depression.”