Maaret Kallio’s column | “Even though it’s been hard to love you, I’ve still loved you” – These are the things someone who lived through a glass childhood would like to say to their parents

“I’ve understood you too much”, someone who lived through a glassy childhood would like to say to his parents.

The text is an imaginary letter from someone who suffered from a glassy childhood to his parents. The text is based on the author’s psychotherapy work, and for the column addiction doctor Kaarlo Simojoke has been interviewed.

My it’s really hard to write this for you. I hope with all my heart that you will read my letter and at the same time I am scared to death of it.

I would like to become visible to you in this grief, and at least as much I would like to remain invisible in it. This tearing contradiction describes me all too well.

Maaret Kallio

You are my parent, to whom I have been loyal since childhood. Although it has often been difficult to love you, I have loved you anyway. A child can’t choose his parents, and I couldn’t choose you either.

We grew attached to each other over the years in strange places. Even though it’s hard for me to keep in touch with you, somewhere in my heart I still miss you.

Still, this very love has been the most destructive thing in my life, and I wouldn’t have wanted to grow up like this. But it did, and we both live with it.

“ I don’t know how to believe in the goodness of people or that I matter to others.

I am from a very young age I clearly understood that I was secondary. Alcohol and drinking have always been ahead of me and I never beat them no matter how hard I competed.

Sometimes I raged and lashed out, tried to force my way through, but even more often I pleased and kept quiet, because then we got along better.

I didn’t learn to trust you and it has left a strong mark on me. Trusting is still very difficult, even now as an adult. I don’t know how to believe in the goodness of people or that I matter to others.

If others don’t ignore me, I will do it myself. I’m good at paying attention to others first and then sometimes only myself, often not even then.

I’m too talented and I know how to carry out life in many ways almost admirably. In my every compulsive performance, in my never-ending hunt for appreciation and in my exhausting hunger for love, I finally seek your refuge.

However, no achievement, title, fame or material can fill the void that has torn my innermost being.

“ I have understood you too much in my life, more than myself.

I I know that you also have many things in your background, and your life has not been easy. You have been treated badly, and you may not have been able to act as a parent differently.

I have still understood you too much in my life, more than myself. However, I am your child who thirsted for your love and for your eyes to light up from my existence and not from drunkenness.

“ There is still the little one inside me that is afraid and waiting.

Eventually the worst has been fear. Fear has made me forever small, and my hope has been crushed.

Insecurity is my starting point, and deep down I don’t understand those who say that everything will work out and life will carry on. It hasn’t worked, and others haven’t been able to be trusted.

I am an adult, I know my business and take care of my responsibilities, but there is still that little one inside me who is afraid and waits for the haunting night to be over and the morning to begin.

Who would like to reach for the armpit, but doesn’t dare. Who wants to cry when you see him, but hides his tears.

What I fear the most is that it was my fault after all. I don’t want to let go of shame. Was I so unworthy that I wasn’t worthy of your love? Am I ever worthy of anyone’s love?

“ Still, I have dared to take risks and try to love.

Life the force has still tenaciously held onto my brows. The feeling of helplessness was crushing as a child, but as an adult I have learned to find something else.

I have had to distance myself from you in order to figure out my limits and myself under all the fear and nothingness.

I would like to apologize, but even more, I would like you to know how to apologize. I am badly wounded in the face of drunken days, drunken nights and your belittling taunts.

I have been terribly afraid that I will infect others with this blackness. I’ve wondered if I’m a parent to a child based on this insecurity. Still, I have dared to take risks and try to love, which has been painful, but also borne beautifully.

My biggest lesson is to learn to love myself. I don’t know that yet, but I’m cautiously trying to trust that the door of hope is also open for me.