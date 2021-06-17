There are certain cities or villages that I insist on visiting, but curiosity kills me if my wish to see them is not fulfilled. They are cities, villages, or the birthplace of great writers, thinkers and artists, whether in the Arab world or Europe or in the rest of the countries of the world in its continents, from these cities that I fell in love with as a young boy Its name is resonant, and its presence has a different rhythm. It is “Maarat al-Numan” in Syria, the home of the philosopher poet, and the philosopher of poets, “Abu Al-Ala Al-Ma’arri”, and to it he belongs, a quiet and beautiful city awakened by war and devastated by the fighting, and Ras Abi Al-Ala was not spared from it. whoever the perpetrator is; An individual from a group or group splintered from a group or a militant group or a gang that wants to assassinate the symbols of history and civilization or a regime that wants to overturn the facts, whoever the perpetrator is, whoever was destined to be a sinner, and share the puffed air on a statue that reminds people of the beauty of making and genius of this creator and belonging to his city Maarrat Al-Numan, and he cut off his head, that head that ripped them off, and scorned their heads that they have carried on their shoulders since long history, and he saw them as they really were with his insight, not with his vision, which he missed, as he was small as a result of smallpox disease, which lost the light from the eye, which increased him in the heart and mind.

At one time, the one who entered Maarat al-Numan would not enter it unless he wanted to say hello to the blind sheikh, and he could not leave it without saying goodbye to the philosopher of poets, and the poet of the philosophers with words that are like supplication and hope. Today, when armed men enter it, the first innocent dead is “Abu Al-Ala.” The one who lives on a marble base, in his yellowish-brown robe, and his turban, they punctured the statue with stinging bullets in its stores, and lowered it from its perches, and cut off the head. Perhaps it was not the first misfortune of “Abu Al-Ala” with these impetuous and strangers, as they fought him alive, and threw him heresy when they did not value his words. They did not comprehend his philosophy, how easy it is to stoning, and to throw a stone in the face of another, and how difficult it is to admit a sin! These al-Muhtasaba came out wanting to try “Abu al-Ala” for the misdemeanor of blasphemy, not the logic of thinking, and his era and its peers had the widest perceptions, and knowledge, and their space was more free, intellectual and argumentative. As for the followers of the “New Religious Inquisition” they are a weapon without thought and a head without awareness. They have legs with which to walk, and minds with which they do not think. They are schools of memorization, transmission, indoctrination and writing. All of them studied “Al-Ma’arri” in their schools, but it is preceded by the phrase “I seek refuge in God” and is followed by the phrase “May God curse him” when they leave their guides, guardians and those who drink bitter melon in them, and they seduce them. They believe that they follow their ways of guidance.

We can only count Al-Ma’arri as one of the martyrs of the Syrian revolution. During his lifetime, he was a rebel in the face of the world, and the face of flatterers, wise men, people of interest, and those who lacked morals and chivalry. He excelled in poetry when he was eleven years old. Language, literature and knowledge, his grandfather was a judge, and his father was distinguished in science and literature, as well as his uncles and aunts, and his brother is an ascetic poet, but the genius sided with Abu Al-Ala and distinguished them all. Creation, time and man.. He used to say:

“Two people on earth, one with a mind without religion, and another with a religion without a mind.”

How sad “Maarat al-Numan” is for its destruction, and for the attack on its righteous son, the blind sheikh, the author of the message of forgiveness!