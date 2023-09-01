with videosSinger Maan de Steenwinkel (26) made her dream debut as a catwalk model on Wednesday. Her very first show was the opening of the Amsterdam Fashion Week, which took place on the roof of a well-known museum. There she presented a striking creation by designer Tess van Zalinge.

Despite the name, the kick-off of the most important fashion event in the Netherlands took place in Rotterdam. The roof of Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen was the backdrop for the new couture collection ‘Klavertje Drie’. The name refers to the idea behind the fashion.

As a child, Van Zalinge looked for four-leaf clovers every summer, but only found three-leaf clovers. Now her motto with the collection is: admire what you have, work with what you find and see beauty in every facet. The sustainable collection, according to the organization, is therefore made from materials that the major fashion houses have thrown away.



Bare legs

Maan was the first model on the open-air catwalk. She beamed on the fully reflective building in a white outfit with a corset-like bodice, a tight, high collar and very high shoulders. The ensemble had a kind of transparent train that reached to the ground, below which the singer had bare legs. White clog shoes completed the look. The design is not yet for sale online, but is expected to cost several thousand euros.

The artist, who walked the catwalk with brown-pink-blond hair as one of twenty models, calls the job an honor. She thought it was a little scary too. "Do something exciting every day," she wrote on Instagram. There may also have been some tension due to the changeable weather, but right at the start of the show it stopped raining.



It is unclear whether modeling tastes more for Maan, but in any case she has been seen by all Dutch fashion media. Celebrities such as presenter Noa Vahle and top hockey star Noor Omrani also attended the show. It is the second milestone in a short time for Maan, who recently gave two concerts with the world-famous Metropole Orchestra in the renowned Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Moon shows the back of the design. © Instagram Stories Moon



