Ma.Re, Renzi splits up the holding and makes room in the safe for all his children

Matthew Renzileader of Italia Viva, makes room in the safe for all his children. A few days ago, in fact, in Florence in front of the notary Nicholas Turchini a deed of transfer of shares has been registered with which the politician, until previously owner of 90% of Ma.Re Holding of which the son Francis (class of 2011) has 10%, he gave 10% each to his son Emanuel (2003) and to the daughter Esther (2006).

The selling price is 1,000 euros for every 10%an amount identical to the one Francesco paid his father in 2023 when Ma.Re Holding was born from the name change of Ma.Re Consulting established two years earlier. The activity of the company, of which Renzi senior now has 70% and is the sole director, is typical of a holding company, that is the assumption and management of shareholdings but the consultancy business is also foreseen.

Furthermore, Renzi’s company has changed its name to Ma.re Holding srl and will last until 2060. Immediately afterwards, always before the same notary, he also showed up Francis Renziborn in 2001, son of the former prime minister to whom his father sold 10% of the company for 1,000 euros, at a value corresponding to the nominal value against the capital of 10,000 euros. Renzi’s company in 2021 (first and last available balance sheet) it had recorded zero revenues and holds 100% of the Ma.Re Adv (established last year), of which the politician is still the sole director, which deals with business consultancy but also of marketing broadly.