The film in English with Spanish subtitles on Tuesday 6th April at 17: 00h in the Auditorium in Salobreña will be Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

Ma Rainey was called the Mother of the Blues and the music in the film is spectacular. Based on true events in Chicago in 1927, this film has great reviews.

Denzel Washington produced this film. Viola Davies plays Ma Rainey and Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020, plays Levee Green.

Next week on Tuesday 13th April we have the film El padre with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Great reviews.

We’re hoping to be abe to screen Nomadland on 20th April but that is not yet confirmed.

Masks and social distancing are obligatory.

