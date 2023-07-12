For EY and KPMG it decreased (-14%). But all point to great private equity activism

They increase in terms of numbers le M&A transactions in Italy in the first 5 months of the year (+13.5%) compared to the same period of 2022, thanks to the Italian industrial fabric, mainly made up of middle market companies, the presence of medium-sized private equity funds focused on the local market and the opportunities for aggregation and consolidation.

PwC says so in the mid-year update of the PwC Global and Italian study M&A Trends (writes Alessandro Albano on bebeez.it), which also shows that out of a total of 680 transactions mapped by Refinitiv and analyzed by PwC, the fastest growing sectors are Consumer (+37%), Technology Media Telecommunication (+26%) and Industrial manufacturing&automotive (+17%), but all sectors recorded a double-digit increase, with the exception of Health Industries (-9.8%) and Financial Services (-27%).

