Jennifer Lanzinger

The body of a bear has been discovered after a deadly bear attack on a jogger in northern Italy. The animal was apparently killed by another bear.

Trento – Italy and especially the northern Italian Trentino do not come to rest: in early April, a bear killed a jogger in the region popular with tourists. The carcass of a bear has now been discovered in the area. Hikers found the already decomposing body in an inaccessible area between Lake Molveno and the small community of San Lorenzo Dorsino, the province of Trentino announced on Sunday.

Dead bear found in Trentino: “M62” was considered “problematic” – Italy assumes an attack

The animal is said to be “M62” – a bear that has already attracted attention in the region and is classified as “problematic”. The identity of the animal could be determined from the ear tag. The Trentino forest corps assumes that another adult bear was attacked based on the wounds – the exact cause of death is now to be found in an examination of the carcass, as the province further announced.

Clashes between bears can therefore occur throughout the year. In the mating season, which has already begun, this risk increases. “M62” was considered “problematic” because the animal had shown less and less fear of humans over the course of time. Animal protection organizations have already come forward and demanded to be involved in further clarification of the cause of death.

Discussion about bears flares up: Italy discusses living together with humans

At the beginning of April, the area in the Trentino-Alto Adige region, which is popular with hikers and tourists, was shaken by a deadly bear attack on a 26-year-old jogger. Since then, a heated debate has flared up about the coexistence of bears and humans in Italy. The sterilization of female bears is also up for debate.

“JJ4”, who is also known under the name Gaia and is the sister of the “problem bear” Bruno who was killed in Bavaria in 2006, was caught in mid-April and has been in a cordoned-off game reserve ever since. The provincial government ordered the killing of the bear for the second time on Friday. However, the administrative court of Trento will decide on their fate on May 11th.