M5s, Dino Giarrusso: “We are too absent in the territories, it’s a problem”

The administrative elections are approaching, the first round is scheduled for June 12thand it’s time to take the decisions for the parties. The choice of M5s was very clear, the Movement decided to follow the wake of the Pdallying almost everywhere with the party of Enrico Letta. To stop the loss of electoral consensus – we read in Repubblica – we have chosen to follow this path. Up 26 capitals provincial to vote, in 18 cases the M5S supports the Pd. But in these 18, how many mayoral candidates are direct expressions of the Movement? Zero. TO Belluno And Verona the M5s is limited to supporting the coalition candidates, putting some of their own activists in civic lists. TO Wedge And Lucca the Movement goes by itself; to Como we orient ourselves on an alternative civic alliance to Pd; to Piacenza instead, a radical and environmentalist leftist experiment will be tested, with the 5 Stars together with the Italian Left and the Greens, competing with the Dems.

“The truth – explains the Sicilian MEP Dino Giarrusso to Repubblica – is that today we are going to look for the people but with us they don’t want to run anymore. Maybe because so many of us are absent come on territories and aim at a top-down management that is the denial same as what was the Movement. How do you just think of do not involve the base to choose the candidate for president of the Region for next autumn? ». In the meantime, almost all of the experiments in territorial governance have failed: Rome, Turin, Livorno, Ragusano re-elected.

Read also:

Center-right, Tajani: “Meloni premier? No foreclosure from Forza Italia”

Russia, with 9 May we return to the USSR. Putin crowns himself the new Stalin

Ukrainian war, because the defeat of Russia can be good for Moscow

Fusaro: “Dragons from Biden for the NATO chair, Italy, US colony”

Farewell to Marco Palmisano, manager and friend of affaritaliani.it

Poland, red paint on the Russian ambassador in Warsaw. VIDEO

BPER Banca, the first exhibition on the Group’s Historical Archives is underway

AXA Group wins Enel X tenders to provide assistance services

Covisian participates in the third edition of AI Week 2022

Festival of Economics, the 17th edition kicks off from 2 to 5 June