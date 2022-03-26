Conte: “I will be a president of a Movement that leaves nuclear and coal plants out of our development programs”

The leader pentastellato Giuseppe Conte returns to the screens (social) and sends an “important” message in view of the vote of 27 and 28 March to confirm the leadership and the new structure of the Five Stars movement. “It’s a crucial moment for me, for the 5 Star Movement, for our community, for our battles. It’s time to say what we want to be and what we don’t want to be. March 27 and 28 it’s your turn,” he said. first of all to his loyalists.

With the vote on leadership tomorrow and Monday “in this way we respond with a new democratic vote to appeals and quibbles that, although legitimate, cannot stop our political action: this will be the opportunity to tell us some things clearly, with respect and transparency that every single member deserves , I ask you again for your trust and I am not interested in taking 50.1% of the votes “, he stressed With you. “Indeed I tell you sincerely that if the result were so small I would be the first to take a step back, added the 5S leader, in the face of such a measured result I would leave the Movementwhich, right now, needs strong leadership, a strong investiture “.

These months “have not been easy: we are giving life to a 5-star movement that renews itself but does not lose its values. It is a change that, we must say it sincerely, has also encountered resistance within us, has produced some discontent and distinctions. This produced the image of a on the outside 5 star movement divided; rather than that of a Movement that reunites united in the same direction “, he specified With you.

“This has required an additional dose of patience so far. Now we can no longer afford this weakness. The challenges that await us require us to be compact, united. Out of respect for all those who believe in this project, I cannot accept that there are those who row against our battles, our political action. I cannot allow that, in the face of the efforts of many, of an entire community, there are those within us who work for their own interests “, reiterated the pentastellato.

“In recent months in a emergency government, which is certainly not the one of our dreams, we have defended our achievements that otherwise would have been canceled. But now it’s no longer enough to stay on the defensive. I am willing to run the risk of having everyone against it if this will serve to serve the interests of Italy and the citizens, but we must be united and courageous “.

“Don’t rate me if you think the 5 star movement must be in the button rooms, rather than in the territories. Don’t rate me if you think the 5 star movement it must become an extremely moderate, conservative force, compatible with the past, fearful of the future. If you want a 5-star movement willing to please everyone even at the cost of being the draft of other parties traditionally divided into currents “.

Looking to the future, he then assured: “I will be a president of a Movement that leaves nuclear and coal plants out of our development programs“. Among the values ​​and priorities at the center of the Movement’s action he listed in the event of his reconfirmation, he then mentions social justice, investments in energy transition and renewables, aid to businesses and families against high bills, law for the minimum wage and against precarious contracts, in favor of public health and social protection for young people. “We need the vote of each of you, every single vote will be important”, he concluded With you.

