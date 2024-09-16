M5s, the “legal case” is getting closer. The Conte-Grillo clash reaches the courts

The clash between Joseph Count and Beppe Cricket does not subside. In fact, the tension is rising every day and the battle now risks ending up in court. The future of the M5s he’s back in the balance, after the leader’s decision Count to put everything into question by starting the process for the Constituent of the Movement. Sources close to the 5 Star guarantor – reports Il Corriere della Sera – let it be known that it would be “extremely annoyed” from a private letter received in recent days by the former prime minister and would no longer hide “the anger and bitterness” for the tone and content considered on the “edge of blackmail” nor the “full disappointment” for Conte’s choices, including the latest advert for the wide shot crystallized in the photo of the “beer pact” at the Avs party on September 13 where the former prime minister toasted with Schlein, Bonelli, Fratoianni and Magi.

There Constituent of October now – which in the intentions of the leader could lead to a change of direction on the name, symbol and rule of the two mandates – in the analysis of Cricket – continues Il Corriere – it would just be “a farce to get rid of him” and allow Conte to create “a party of his own”. From the top of the M5S, however, comes the reply. No surprise for “this new attack of Cricket” and his attempt to “turn the issue around by playing the victim“: the guarantor, they assure, has now chosen the path of “legal and media guerrilla warfare”. Grillo, sources from the M5S presidency point out, “on the one hand he has letters written by lawyers to hinder the constituent process, on the other hand he complains about the harsh responses that his warnings solicit”.