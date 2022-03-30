M5s, the return of Danilo Toninelli. Boom of votes, dubbed the second

The M5s elected his president. The online vote expressed by the members confirmed Giuseppe Conte at the helm, with 94% yes for his re-election. The former premier, who was running alone for the role of leader, got it 56 thousand preferences. But there is a fact that is even more surprising. An exploit – we read in Corriere della Sera – or perhaps a paradox, that of gregarious which touches the leader. Among the folds of the votes on the leadership of the Movement, an unexpected protagonist emerges: it is Danilo Toninelli. The former minister, the historical face of an M5s who now focuses on other voices, was elected in the college of probiviri Five stars. But what is surprising is the consent that he received.

Toninelli – continues the Courier – has obtained 44,427 preferences, 11 thousand less by Giuseppe With you. Basically 4 out of 5 voters who confirmed Conte also voted for Toninelli. The former minister, however, unlike the vote on the president, had others five challengers. The minister Fabiana Dadonewho finished second, was almost “doubled”: she took 24,187 votes. The third, Barbara Floridia“Only” 14,227, practically less than a third compared to the Lombard senator, who recently returned to the limelight for his Counter information news. “Heartfelt thanks to all who participated, he wrote Toninelli on social networks. The vote of the members is the trait that characterizes us more than any other and once again it has shown what the dough is made of. 5 Star Movement“.

