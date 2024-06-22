M5s, Toninelli is back: “Fuck those who don’t identify themselves”. He tells Giuseppe Conte that…

“I’m not against Giuseppe (Conte, ed.), I love him, I hug him and kiss him”, “when I speak, I speak out of love”. “You can’t change the genetic code of movement”or the rule according to which “you cannot be a professional politician”, because otherwise “the political body” of the M5s dies.

“If I say that the two-term limit cannot be touched, I don’t have anything against Conte”. Former M5s minister Danilo Toninelli said this on Radio Cusano Campus. Toninelli explains that he wants to offer the leader of the Movement “loving help”. “It doesn’t mean going back to the origins, but going back to yourself” e “if someone doesn’t identify with this body politic with that genetic code, fuck off.”

“You are very competent, you are a great mediator,” he says, addressing Conte, but on a stage “to excite” “a person like Beppe Grillo. Danilo, who has his profession and doesn’t ask for anything, does Counter-Information and has millions of views – he continues talking about himself -, but take Danilo, put him on an M5s web radio-TV, he interviews scientists, parliamentarians, he reports on the day, brings you a lot of money from donations…But does Danilo want to gain power by asking this? No! He wants to lend a hand to a project that he loves. I love the M5s, I criticize it because I have the courage to criticize it.”