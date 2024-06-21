“The 5 Star Movement is definitely dyingwe can already see it from the point of view of the electoral results, it is there for all to see”. Thus the president of Casaleggio Associati Davide Casaleggio, on Otto e mezzo on La7, expresses himself on the Movement led by Giuseppe Conte.

“I see that we often talk about new rules, ways and leaders, people to replace. In reality we are talking about a model that was thought of in another way, with rules that interpreted principles that defined an identity. Today some things are changing rules here and there without understanding that identity is also disappearing, and even the Italians who no longer voted have understood this. It’s a structural issue”, he says.

“If we think of the Movement as a sailing boat it needs a team that manages everything, and it goes slowly but far. On the other hand you have a motorboat that goes straight to the goal but needs petrol, therefore public funding. Today we are using a sailing boat by taking down the sails and thinking of sailing with the emergency engine. It is not a problem of Rousseau, any type of technology can be used, but of participation from below, who chooses the parliamentarians to send, how to spend the Movement’s money and more. Today the Movement is a centralized mechanism“, remarks Casaleggio, who states: “The 5 Star Movement is certainly dying, we can already see it from the point of view of the electoral results, it is there for all to see”.

“From the point of view of the M5S, local alliances are disastrous, you can see it from the numbers: with a few small exceptions, grassroots participation has become non-existent,” he says.

When asked whether or not he intends to take command of the 5 Star Movement, the president of Casaleggio Associati replies: “I have dedicated 15 years of civic volunteering to the 5 Star Movement. Now I am having fun with my children and some entrepreneurial activities that I they are taking a lot of time. I really appreciate Raggi, Di Battista and many others who have remained true to themselvesto ideas and actions they have carried out”.

“The real theme – he continues – is that the Movement has always done well as long as it was innovative. Today the drive for innovation has been lost and we have settled on the very survival of the Movement. The final objective cannot be the existence of an organization, it must be higher. If we end up talking only about floating with one rather than another leader we end up becoming the third party of the third pole, if we want to go to the center. I don’t think this is the case. final objective or the interest of the Italians”.