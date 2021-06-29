Valerio Tacchini was for years the notary for voting on Rousseau. Friend of Beppe Grillo and Davide Casaleggio, today he looks with detachment at the ongoing clash between the co-founder of the M5S and the former premier Giuseppe Conte over the new statute: “It is no longer the Movement in which I have invested 15 years of my life”, he says Tacchini at Adnkronos, “has become something else. For now I disassociate myself, with great serenity. I resigned from the Movement’s Dpo (Data Protection Officer, ed) the day after the separation with Rousseau . At the moment I am taking care of my notary office. And I will have to issue a fee for what I have done in the last three years for the M5S. ”





The dispute between Grillo and Conte? “I’m not passionate about the story. Conte has his notary of reference, Alfonso Colucci of Rome”. But did you read the new statute prepared by the former prime minister? “I didn’t see it and I didn’t ask to see it.” Grillo opposed a downsizing of his powers as guarantor, what do you think? “I am a man of the rules and I respect the rules. If you want to change the rules – remarks the notary – it takes a sharing of intentions: in life things work if you want the same things and at the same time, I say it without the spirit of criticism. I take note of this evolution of the M5S, which is no longer what it was before: I have to understand if I like this evolution or not. I am at the window and look. Until you see the statute I cannot say if it is an evolution ameliorative”.

Why doesn’t it recognize the M5S anymore? “It is not a problem to recognize things, Beppe has launched a line, I respect it, I thought there were more rebellious ideas. It is one thing to be in the opposition and another thing is to be in government. I am not critical and I do not judge anyone, I am ‘rock and roll’. As long as everyone is happy: I just say that I am sorry if this change of direction, this evolution could compromise personal relationships between people. It is not nice to read in the newspapers that there are quarrels between Giuseppe and Beppe, there it wants compactness and unity “.

This new ‘Contiano’ course does not excite her … “I have a good relationship with Giuseppe Conte, he is an excellent lawyer. If he believes he is making this choice by guiding the Movement, I respect him. The drive towards innovative ideas has been lost. we have abandoned the programs, I do not hear any answers to life’s problems. For 15 years – continues Tacchini – I have participated in the creative phase of the Movement, I have seen enthusiasm and will to propose ideas. Since we went to the government, the ferment, in my opinion, is finished. I take note of it “.

How much does the Movement owe you? “Conte was very correct: he said to me ‘Valerio, if you have carried out activities for the M5S, we will pay everything’. I made 70 votes, I authenticated a lot of signatures. I don’t know the exact figure, we will define it by mutual agreement: nobody wants to ask for more, I don’t want to cause problems for anyone “.

Do you think that after the separation between Rousseau and M5S, Davide Casaleggio should start his own movement? “Davide has invested 15 years in this activity, he has to take a moment of rest, he has suffered violent stresses, it was not easy to end the game like this. When an important match ends, it takes time”. (of Antonio Atte)