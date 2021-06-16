M5s, the new platform is SkyVote. Unplugged Rousseau and Casaleggio

The M5s after months of darkness begins to see the light again. An important question has been definitively resolved, which in fact it prevented Giuseppe Conte from giving birth to his new party. Final farewell to Rousseau by Davide Casaleggio and green light for the new platform: it will be SkyVote Cloud. The announcement was made by Multicast srl, a company that has been using electronic voting since 2014. "The M5s - says a note on the site - chose SkyVote Cloud after a careful selection of the market, considering it appropriate to its needs. Nature of the relationship with the M5S is, therefore, exclusively professional and in no case attributable to issues of political affiliation ".

"Furthermore, Multicast srl - reads the newspaper - does not hold user data, nor will these be registered. The data of M5S members will only be used temporarily for identification by our systems when the voters connect to the voting system, to then be definitively canceled at the conclusion of the voting operations which will be completely anonymous and unchangeable ".